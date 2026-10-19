Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Eric Dane

Eric Dane Reveals Daughter Saved Him From Drowning at Height of Late Star's ALS Battle in Posthumous Memoir

picture of Eric Dane and daughters
Source: MEGA

Eric Dane's youngest daughter, Georgia, saved him from drowning while he was battling ALS.

Contact us by Email

Oct. 19 2026, Published 1:20 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Eric Dane was rescued from drowning by his youngest daughter at the height of his ALS battle, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The late actor described the moment he nearly perished in the sea in his posthumous memoir, titled My Book of Days: A Memoir in Moments, released eight months after his death.

Article continues below advertisement

'I Was Afraid of This Day, I Was Dreading It'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
picture of Eric Dane
Source: MEGA

Dane revealed estranged wife Rebecca Gayheart's reaction to a near-fatal swim.

Article continues below advertisement

Dane and his family were vacationing in Antigua following his Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) diagnosis in 2025 when he found himself unable to swim.

His first call after he was saved by his daughter, Georgina, and her friend was to his estranged wife, Rebecca Gayheart.

He wrote: "Georgia hands me my phone. 'I can’t swim, Rebecca,' I say. 'I can't swim.'"

"She explodes into tears, and I weep with her. We cry together. Finally, the tears slow, become reduced to gasps, and when we're both cried out, Rebecca says, 'I was afraid of this day. I knew it would come. I’ve been dreading it.'" Dane noted in his memoir.

Article continues below advertisement

Eric Dane Recalled Terrifying Moment

picture of Eric Dane and daughters
Source: MEGA

Dane, here with daughters Billie and Georgia, says ALS robbed him of strength to swim.

Article continues below advertisement

The Grey's Anatomy star, who shared Georgia, 14, and his eldest child, Billie Beatrice, 16, with his estranged wife, spoke of the terrifying ordeal on Good Morning America in June 2025.

He said: "When I jumped into the ocean that day and realized I couldn’t swim and generate enough power to get myself back to the boat. I thought, 'Oh God.'"

"And I realized in that moment I’m not safe in the water anymore. She (Georgia) dragged me back to the boat," Dane said, adding he was breaking down in tears, but ensured she went back to snorkeling and having fun with her friend.

Dane wed Gayheart in 2004 in Las Vegas before she filed for divorce in February 2018. They never finalized the split and stayed close amid his illness.

Article continues below advertisement

Years of H-llraising May Have Shortened Life

picture of Eric Dane
Source: MEGA

The actor died just one year after diagnosis.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Biggest Bombshells From Elizabeth Holmes' Shocking New Documentary

The Biggest Bombshells From Elizabeth Holmes' Shocking New Documentary 'You Can See Everything'

image of Patricio Alfredo Sánchez Molinari and a crucifix

Catholic Priest Killed in Freak Accident After Cross Falls on Him During Livestreamed Mass

Article continues below advertisement

The life expectancy post-diagnosis is roughly three to five years, but tragically Dane managed just one.

The actor's friends and family had feared years of h-llraising may have played a part in his cruel and rapid decline.

A pal told a publication, "When Eric was using and abusing, he often never realized the impact it was having on his life and career until it was too late. Which is the common story, but thankfully he finally realized what he was doing to his life, his career and personal life."

"It wasn't without its struggles as he relapsed and also dealt with depression and a few other things," the friend noted. "But the real sad part of everything was once he was now getting back on track; that is when he was diagnosed with ALS. Just another complete gut punch."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
picture of eric dane and rebecca gayheart
Source: MEGA

Dane and Rebecca Gayheart never officially separated and remained close during his illness.

Dane was always open about his wild living, which started at school, using marijuana and other drugs. He got sober at 26, and seven years later, in 2006, he landed the role of Dr. Mark Sloan, aka "McSteamy," in Grey's Anatomy.

In 2007, he relapsed, and in 2011 he became addicted to painkillers, which were prescribed for a sports injury.

He admitted in 2024 that his drug use on Grey's Anatomy meant "things started going sideways for me," and his character was killed off by producer Shonda Rhimes in 2012.

Dane could do nothing but accept the decision, stating later: "I wasn't the same guy they had hired, so I understood when I was let go."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.