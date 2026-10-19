Eric Dane Reveals Daughter Saved Him From Drowning at Height of Late Star's ALS Battle in Posthumous Memoir

Dane and his family were vacationing in Antigua following his Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) diagnosis in 2025 when he found himself unable to swim.

His first call after he was saved by his daughter, Georgina, and her friend was to his estranged wife, Rebecca Gayheart.

He wrote: "Georgia hands me my phone. 'I can’t swim, Rebecca,' I say. 'I can't swim.'"

"She explodes into tears, and I weep with her. We cry together. Finally, the tears slow, become reduced to gasps, and when we're both cried out, Rebecca says, 'I was afraid of this day. I knew it would come. I’ve been dreading it.'" Dane noted in his memoir.