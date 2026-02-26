Eric Dane's Shocking Drug Binge Confession Resurfaces After Actor's ALS Death Aged 53 — 'I Was F----d Up Longer Than I Was Sober'

The life expectancy post diagnosis is roughly three to five years, but tragically Dane managed just one. Friends and family are now left facing the agonizing possibility that the actor's years of hellraising may have played a part in his cruel and rapid decline.

A pal told Daily Mail: "When Eric was using and abusing, he often never realized the impact it was having on his life and career until it was too late. Which is the common story, but thankfully he finally realized what he was doing to his life, his career and personal life."

"It wasn't without its struggles as he relapsed and also dealt with depression and a few other things," the friend noted. "But the real sad part of everything was once he was now getting back on track; that is when he was diagnosed with ALS. Just another complete gut punch."