Eric Dane's Shocking Drug Binge Confession Resurfaces After Actor's ALS Death Aged 53 — 'I Was F----d Up Longer Than I Was Sober'
Feb. 26 2026, Published 11:51 a.m. ET
Eric Dane's epic drug binges may have triggered the former heartthrob's early death, pals fear.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Grey’s Anatomy star, who once claimed he was "f----d up longer than I was sober" during his stint on the medical drama, lost his battle with ALS last week at the age of just 53.
''He Never Realized the Impact It Was Having on His Life'
The life expectancy post diagnosis is roughly three to five years, but tragically Dane managed just one. Friends and family are now left facing the agonizing possibility that the actor's years of hellraising may have played a part in his cruel and rapid decline.
A pal told Daily Mail: "When Eric was using and abusing, he often never realized the impact it was having on his life and career until it was too late. Which is the common story, but thankfully he finally realized what he was doing to his life, his career and personal life."
"It wasn't without its struggles as he relapsed and also dealt with depression and a few other things," the friend noted. "But the real sad part of everything was once he was now getting back on track; that is when he was diagnosed with ALS. Just another complete gut punch."
Why Was His 'Grey's Anatomy' Character Killed Off?
Dane was always open about his wild living, which started at school using marijuana and other drugs. He got sober at 26 and seven years later in 2006 he landed the role of Dr. Mark Sloan, aka “McSteamy”, in Grey’s Anatomy – his big career break.
But in 2007 he relapsed and in 2011 he became addicted to painkillers, which were prescribed for a sports injury.
He admitted in 2024 that his drug use on Grey's Anatomy meant "things started going sideways for me," and his character was killed off by producer Shonda Rhimes in 2012.
Dane could do nothing but accept the decision, stating later: "I wasn't the same guy they had hired, so I understood when I was let go."
Highly-Publicized Marriage Break-Up
In 2015, he split from wife of his two kids Rebecca Gayheart, but she called off the divorce when Dane's ALS was diagnosed in 2024, although she was in a serious relationship with the 78-year-old Hard Rock Cafe founder Peter Morton, worth an estimated $800million.
Dane, meanwhile, was in an on-off relationship for the final three years of his life with filmmaker Janell Shirtcliff.
The actor was always very clear that his checkered past informed his life and was present in every role he ever played.
"I have had some experience getting mixed up with some of the wrong things and I've had struggles with mental health and addiction," he said in 2024. "And, you know, I'm always willing to tell my story ... I'm willing to be a part of telling somebody else's story as long as it's done truthfully."
And Dane's friends and family are now left wondering what if.
A family source added: "He never put two and two together, or blamed his party lifestyle on being a reason that he got ALS, but it certainly wasn't anything he ever wanted."
"What ALS did eventually do was get him back on track with everyone he loved," continued the source. "It sucks that it took this illness to do that, but he died without any regrets."