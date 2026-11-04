Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Announce First Overseas Trip Since UK Return as Couple Prepare for Major European Appearance
Nov. 4 2026, Published 12:17 p.m. ET
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are preparing to head to Brussels, Belgium, for their first joint overseas trip since returning to the UK in August.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are scheduled to visit the Belgian capital on November 10 to unveil the Lost Screen Memorial, an installation honoring children who lost their lives following online harm.
The couple will also deliver a joint keynote address focusing on children's digital safety, while Harry is expected to participate in a separate panel discussion about protecting young people online.
The appearance will bring their campaign for greater accountability from technology companies to a European audience.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Open Lost Screen Memorial in Brussels
The Sussexes will officially open the Lost Screen Memorial during their Brussels visit.
The installation features 50 illuminated displays resembling smartphone screens, each showing a lock-screen photograph of a child whose family says they died following experiences involving online harm.
The photographs were provided by bereaved parents connected to the Archewell Foundation's Parents' Network.
The memorial aims to put a human face on the consequences of unsafe online environments while encouraging technology companies to take greater responsibility for protecting children.
Harry and Meghan are expected to address the importance of meaningful safeguards during their joint keynote speech.
The Duke will also participate in a panel titled "Beyond Promises: Building a Digital Future That Works for Children," where he will discuss the challenges of creating safer digital spaces.
Harry Previously Spoke About Children Lost to Online Harm
The upcoming appearance follows the memorial's debut in New York City in April 2025. Harry and Meghan attended a private vigil alongside nearly 50 families whose children were remembered through the installation.
During the event, Harry spoke about the devastating consequences of online harm, stating, "These children were not sick. Their deaths were not inevitable."
He also stressed, "No child should be exploited, groomed, or preyed upon in digital spaces."
Meghan also shared a message from one of the bereaved fathers, who highlighted the importance of the memorial in raising awareness and potentially preventing further tragedies.
The installation subsequently travelled to Geneva, Switzerland, where Meghan attended its inauguration at Place des Nations on May 17, 2026.
The event was organized in partnership with the World Health Organization and coincided with the 79th World Health Assembly. During the ceremony, the Duchess emphasized the need for children to be protected through responsible technology design.
Couple Launched Parents' Network to Support Affected Families
The memorial is part of the couple's wider advocacy through Archewell's Parents' Network, established in 2024.
The initiative provides a support community for families affected by online harm and allows parents to share their experiences while advocating for stronger protections.
Harry has continued speaking publicly about the issue, including at the Clinton Global Initiative in New York on September 23, 2026.
During his appearance, he raised concerns about the growing influence of artificial intelligence on children, describing AI as the "ultimate sycophant."
He warned that emerging technology could create deeper emotional connections with young users, introducing new risks beyond those associated with traditional social media.
Brussels Trip Follows Harry and Meghan's UK Return
Harry and Meghan relocated to Britain from California in August with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
They subsequently made their first joint public appearance since returning on October 15, visiting three charitable organizations in Nottingham.
During the engagement, Harry expressed his happiness at being back in Britain, telling well-wishers, "It's great to be back." Their visit also took them to the city where they made their first joint official appearance in 2017.
The Brussels engagement will also come amid renewed attention surrounding Meghan's estranged father, Thomas Markle Sr. Reports about allegations involving suspected child sexual abuse material have emerged in recent days.
Markle has denied possessing such material, and he has not been charged with an offense, according to reporting by The Standard.
The November 10 appearance will mark another international engagement for the Sussexes as they continue their efforts to raise awareness about children's safety online.