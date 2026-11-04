Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Announce First Overseas Trip Since UK Return as Couple Prepare for Major European Appearance

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are preparing to head to Brussels, Belgium, for their first joint overseas trip since returning to the UK in August.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are scheduled to visit the Belgian capital on November 10 to unveil the Lost Screen Memorial, an installation honoring children who lost their lives following online harm.

The couple will also deliver a joint keynote address focusing on children's digital safety, while Harry is expected to participate in a separate panel discussion about protecting young people online.

The appearance will bring their campaign for greater accountability from technology companies to a European audience.