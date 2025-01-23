Browsing Safely: How to Protect Your Data in an Increasingly Vulnerable Online World

Although the internet is a helpful place at most times, it is still filled with potential risks and threats to sensitive information. The first step in protecting your information, and avoiding having to remove your digital footprints, is getting to know all the possible threats:

Phishing Attacks

One of the most common ways in which cybercriminals try to get hold of your information is through phishing attacks. By posing as a trusted organization, cybercriminals try and obtain data like passwords, usernames, or even credit card information. Phishing attacks can take the form of fake emails, phone calls, or even fake websites. So, before disclosing your information, especially sensitive details, make sure to double-check the legitimacy of the site.

Malware

Malware, which stands for malicious software, involves ransomware, spyware, viruses, and other malicious programs that aim to compromise your systems. Once installed, malware can track your activity, steal data, or block you from using your files unless you pay a ransom to unblock them.

Tracking Cookies

Although cookies are used to help personalize your online experience, it’s important to keep in mind the existence of tracking cookies. Tracking cookies can be used to track your browsing history without your knowing. This data can then be sold to advertisers or can be used to create profiles about your habits which puts your privacy at risk.

Unsecured Websites

Another major risk is websites that are not encrypted using HTTPS. Hackers can intercept information sent on these websites, making it risky to enter private information like passwords or credit card information. Try to make it a standard practice to check if the site is encrypted with HTTPS.