Game Bonanza: Best Games for a Fun Winter Get-Together

For anyone who loves a good mental challenge, strategy games are a fun and engaging way to test your skills. These games are all about planning, decision-making, and problem-solving to outsmart opponents or hit specific goals. Whether it’s classic board games like Risk or Chess, or modern hits like Civilization and Settlers of Catan, strategy games come in all shapes and can be played online or in person. They’re great for smaller groups or for gamers who want to flex their strategic muscles.

Charades

No party game list is complete without charades. This timeless classic has players using gestures, acting, and pantomiming to get their team to guess a word or phrase—no talking allowed! It’s easy to set up, works for any group size, and is fun for all ages. With tons of categories and themes to choose from, charades can fit any occasion and always guarantee a lot of laughs.

Age of Empires

If you’re into a mix of strategy, history, and multiplayer action, Age of Empires is a total win. This real-time strategy game lets you build empires, expand territories, and battle it out with friends. With multiple versions, including the latest Age of Empires IV, you can play on different platforms and dive into endless battles, teamwork, and friendly competition.

Scrabble

If you love words and language, Scrabble is the ultimate game to put your vocab and spelling skills to the test. This classic board game has been around since 1938, but it’s still a favorite for family game nights or a relaxing evening at home. With different versions and even an online option, you can challenge friends or take on computer opponents whenever you want.