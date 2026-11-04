Steve Bannon Stunned as Election Results Expose Donald Trump's Crumbling Support Among Male Voters: 'That's a Massive Problem'
Nov. 4 2026, Published 11:56 a.m. ET
Steve Bannon was left stunned by the crushing Republican midterm defeat, which saw Democrats take control of both the House and Senate, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
President Trump's former White House chief strategist confessed his biggest surprise came from the realization that support from male voters in particular crumbled to new lows.
President Trump Suffers a Major Loss
Men typically make up one of the strongest MAGA demographics, but Tuesday's elections revealed that loyalty seems to be evaporating.
According to NBC News exit polling, male voters were split almost evenly between Republican and Democratic candidates. That's a huge swing from the 2024 presidential elections, which saw Trump win the male vote by a whopping 12 percentage points.
In that race, Trump secured 55 percent of male voters, compared with Kamala Harris's 43 percent. The massive reversal took Bannon by surprise.
"That can’t be right," Bannon said during the election-night broadcast on Real America's Voice. "That’s a massive problem. That will roll through and have consequences."
Republicans Brace for Impeachments
This scenario was exactly what the 72-year-old strategist feared when he sat down with CBS' Sunday Morning senior contributor Ted Koppel just three weeks ago and warned that a Democratic victory could trigger investigations and impeachment efforts against Trump and his allies, while also leaving the MAGA movement politically vulnerable.
"If we lose the House, it's going to turn the White House to Fort Apache," Bannon said. "I think you'll see Bobby Kennedy impeached. I think you'll see Pete Hegseth impeached. I think you'll see subpoenas flying every day."
"They will look to destroy President Trump, and we'll be bogged down for two years," he added.
Bannon described the midterms as essential to protecting Trump's political standing and preserving the movement's influence in Congress.
"Oh, we can't afford to lose. I don't think there's any doubt about that," Bannon said at the time.
Democrats Already Have a To-Do List
Democrats have wasted no time in proving Bannon right. As polls closed and the blue wave engulfed the country, left-leaning lawmakers took a victory lap.
Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif., the lawmaker expected to take over as chairman of the House Oversight Committee, signaled what Republicans could expect when he posted a two-word warning: "Lawyer up."
Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., who is expected to lead the Senate Finance Committee, offered his own preview of the incoming Democratic agenda with a one-word message: "Subpoenas."
Garcia has already outlined several areas he wants the House Oversight Committee to investigate, including Trump's family business interests, alleged corporate corruption, immigration enforcement and the administration's handling of records connected to convicted s-x offender Jeffrey Epstein.
The California Democrat said his team has spent months preparing to take control of the committee and is ready to go.
Donald Trump Passes the Blame to His Party
Meanwhile, President Trump has been trying to distance himself from the midterm losses. Taking to Truth Social on Tuesday night, Trump was adamant that the results were not a personal response to his presidency.
"I wasn't on the ballot, and if I was, we would have won IN A LANDSLIDE!" he wrote.
Trump also called out the GOP slate of candidates during an appearance on Fox News.
"I'm a little bit surprised," Trump lamented. "I thought they'd do better."