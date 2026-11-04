Steve Bannon Stunned as Election Results Expose Donald Trump's Crumbling Support Among Male Voters: 'That's a Massive Problem'

This scenario was exactly what the 72-year-old strategist feared when he sat down with CBS' Sunday Morning senior contributor Ted Koppel just three weeks ago and warned that a Democratic victory could trigger investigations and impeachment efforts against Trump and his allies, while also leaving the MAGA movement politically vulnerable.

"If we lose the House, it's going to turn the White House to Fort Apache," Bannon said. "I think you'll see Bobby Kennedy impeached. I think you'll see Pete Hegseth impeached. I think you'll see subpoenas flying every day."

"They will look to destroy President Trump, and we'll be bogged down for two years," he added.

Bannon described the midterms as essential to protecting Trump's political standing and preserving the movement's influence in Congress.

"Oh, we can't afford to lose. I don't think there's any doubt about that," Bannon said at the time.