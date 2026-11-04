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Home > Politics > Nicki Minaj

Rep. Jasmine Crockett Calls Out Nicki Minaj's MAGA Allegiance With Pointed Question About Her Immigrant Background

Jasmine Crockett Criticizes Nicki Minaj’s MAGA Alignment Over Immigration
Source: @ MEGA

Crockett questioned how Minaj’s politics align with her immigrant background.

Nov. 4 2026, Published 11:42 a.m. ET

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U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett criticized Nicki Minaj's public support for President Donald Trump, questioning the rapper's decision to align herself with the MAGA movement despite her own history as an immigrant.

The Texas Democrat made the comments during an interview with TMZ in New York City on Tuesday, November 3.

Crockett accused Minaj of using her celebrity platform to promote division and suggested the rapper was looking out for her own interests rather than those of the wider community.

The congresswoman also questioned Minaj's decision to support an administration whose immigration policies have drawn criticism from immigrant advocates.

Her remarks put the rapper's political alignment back under scrutiny, particularly given her previous comments about arriving in the United States as a child.

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Crockett Questions Minaj's Immigration Stance

Image Of Nicki Minaj
Source: @ MEGA

Minaj was born in Trinidad and Tobago and came to the U.S. as a child.

The congresswoman pointed to the rapper's immigrant background as a reason her political support was difficult to understand. Minaj was born in Trinidad and Tobago and moved to the United States when she was 5 years old.

In a 2018 social media post, Minaj described herself as an undocumented immigrant when she arrived in the country.

She also criticized the first Trump administration's family-separation policy, expressing concern about children being taken away from their parents.

Crockett questioned how Minaj could now support a political movement associated with immigration enforcement after previously speaking about the fear and uncertainty immigrant children experience.

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Representative Accuses Rapper of Putting Her Own Interests First

Image Of Jasmine Crockett and Nicki Minaj
Source: @ MEGA

Minaj has said she is not a U.S. citizen and cannot vote in federal elections.

During the interview, Crockett also questioned Minaj's motivations for supporting Trump and his administration.

The congresswoman described the rapper as "only out for herself" and accused her of using her influence to encourage hostility rather than bring people together, according to TMZ.

Crockett did not limit her criticism to Minaj's political views. She also encouraged people to consider whether they wanted to continue supporting a celebrity whose public platform, in her opinion, contributed to division.

The congresswoman stressed the importance of using public influence to unite communities. She also expressed support for cooperation between Muslim and Jewish communities in Michigan and beyond.

Minaj's MAGA Shift Draws Scrutiny

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Image Of Nicki Minaj
Source: @ MEGA

Minaj has defended her political views by citing economic concerns and government accountability.

Minaj has become increasingly vocal about her support for Trump, making several public appearances alongside conservative political figures.

In December 2025, she appeared at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest, where she spoke with Erika Kirk, the widow of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

The rapper also appeared alongside Trump at the White House's Trump Accounts Summit in January 2026. During the event, she described herself as the president's "No. 1 fan" and defended her decision to support him despite criticism.

Questions about Minaj's immigration background have also resurfaced as her political involvement has grown.

The rapper previously confirmed during a 2024 livestream that she was not a U.S. citizen. In January 2026, however, she suggested that her status could change, writing on X that she was "finalizing that citizenship paperwork as we speak."

She also shared an image of what appeared to be a Trump Gold Card after attending the administration's savings initiative summit. However, she has not publicly confirmed completing the naturalization process.

Her immigration status is therefore not established by her January announcement alone.

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