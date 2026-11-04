Rep. Jasmine Crockett Calls Out Nicki Minaj's MAGA Allegiance With Pointed Question About Her Immigrant Background

U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett criticized Nicki Minaj's public support for President Donald Trump, questioning the rapper's decision to align herself with the MAGA movement despite her own history as an immigrant.

The Texas Democrat made the comments during an interview with TMZ in New York City on Tuesday, November 3.

Crockett accused Minaj of using her celebrity platform to promote division and suggested the rapper was looking out for her own interests rather than those of the wider community.

The congresswoman also questioned Minaj's decision to support an administration whose immigration policies have drawn criticism from immigrant advocates.

Her remarks put the rapper's political alignment back under scrutiny, particularly given her previous comments about arriving in the United States as a child.