EXCLUSIVE: King Charles' Most Hated Food Revealed — Despite Its Global Popularity

The 77-year-old monarch is known for his interest in food, but his preferences extend beyond taste.

King Charles has some firm rules about what can appear on his dinner table – with sources telling RadarOnline.com there is one particularly popular ingredient he would rarely rule out of his diet.

A palace insider told us: "The King has always been very particular about what he eats. He genuinely cares about where food comes from, how it is produced and whether it is in season. It is not simply about having expensive ingredients on the table.

"Strawberries in January would have been completely out of the question. He has a real appreciation for seasonal British produce and believes food tastes better when it is eaten at the right time of year.

"But chocolate is his big no-no. He has much more enthusiasm for a good cheese board when it comes to dessert, particularly when there is quality honey to accompany it.

"He is not someone who needs elaborate meals every evening. He enjoys simple, beautifully prepared food, and Italian dishes have always been particularly popular with him.

"His menus clearly change considerably depending on where the family were staying. Balmoral had wonderful fruit from its gardens, while Christmas at Sandringham brought much heartier dishes.

"Charles has a genuine interest in gardening and growing produce, so knowing where ingredients come from matters enormously to him. There is a connection between what is grown on the estate and what eventually appears on the plate.

"The King knows exactly what he likes and is not afraid to make his preferences clear. If something was unsuitable for the season or simply wasn't to his taste, the kitchen would hear about it.

"People sometimes imagine royal dining is all about extravagant banquets, but Charles' personal preferences are often surprisingly straightforward. Fresh ingredients, good preparation and seasonal food are what matter most."