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Home > Royals News > King Charles III
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EXCLUSIVE: King Charles' Most Hated Food Revealed — Despite Its Global Popularity

Photo of King Charles
Source: MEGA

King Charles' least favorite food was revealed despite its popularity around the world.

Nov. 4 2026, Published 11:23 a.m. ET

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King Charles has some firm rules about what can appear on his dinner table – with sources telling RadarOnline.com there is one particularly popular ingredient he would rarely rule out of his diet.

The 77-year-old monarch is known for his interest in food, but his preferences extend beyond taste.

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King Charles' Strict Food Rules

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Photo of King Charles and chocolates
Source: Unsplash.com;MEGA

King Charles reportedly banned chocolate from his royal dinner menu.

A palace insider told us: "The King has always been very particular about what he eats. He genuinely cares about where food comes from, how it is produced and whether it is in season. It is not simply about having expensive ingredients on the table.

"Strawberries in January would have been completely out of the question. He has a real appreciation for seasonal British produce and believes food tastes better when it is eaten at the right time of year.

"But chocolate is his big no-no. He has much more enthusiasm for a good cheese board when it comes to dessert, particularly when there is quality honey to accompany it.

"He is not someone who needs elaborate meals every evening. He enjoys simple, beautifully prepared food, and Italian dishes have always been particularly popular with him.

"His menus clearly change considerably depending on where the family were staying. Balmoral had wonderful fruit from its gardens, while Christmas at Sandringham brought much heartier dishes.

"Charles has a genuine interest in gardening and growing produce, so knowing where ingredients come from matters enormously to him. There is a connection between what is grown on the estate and what eventually appears on the plate.

"The King knows exactly what he likes and is not afraid to make his preferences clear. If something was unsuitable for the season or simply wasn't to his taste, the kitchen would hear about it.

"People sometimes imagine royal dining is all about extravagant banquets, but Charles' personal preferences are often surprisingly straightforward. Fresh ingredients, good preparation and seasonal food are what matter most."

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Why Charles Bans Winter Strawberries

Photo of strawberries
Source: MEGA

The King reportedly rejected strawberries served outside their growing season.

Former royal chef Darren McGrady has described Charles as a seasonal eater who was particular about the ingredients served at royal residences.

He has recalled the monarch's strict approach to seasonal produce, explaining: "If I put strawberries on the menu in January, there would be a huge thick black marker through the menu book deleting those strawberries. How dare you even suggest strawberries in January – King Charles would have the same feedback on this, too."

Strawberries, however, were welcomed when they were in season.

At Balmoral Castle, the Royal Family's Scottish retreat, McGrady said the gardens produced "an abundance of fresh strawberries."

He described them as "The best Scottish strawberries of Balmoral."

Other soft fruits grown there included raspberries, gooseberries, tayberries, wild strawberries, red currants and blackcurrants.

McGrady said: "The soft berries were amazing. We could put those on the menu every day, and the Queen (Elizabeth) would pass them because they were in season."

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Royal Menus Change With Seasons

Photo of Queen Elizabeth
Source: MEGA

Queen Elizabeth enjoyed soft berries when they were in season.

The former chef said the royal household's menus changed with the calendar, with venison stews and haunches of venison served at Sandringham over Christmas, while Easter at Windsor Castle brought spring dishes.

But chocolate was another matter.

McGrady echoed our source, saying in a chat with InStyle: "King Charles is not a big fan of chocolate, so that wouldn't be on the menu."

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Charles' Surprising Family Favorites

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Photo of Prince William and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Prince William and Prince Harry enjoyed pizza during family dinners.

Charles' afternoon tea is said to include boiled eggs, while picnics were packed with a "big, thick sandwich" and sometimes plum pudding.

When Charles dined with his sons, Prince William, 44, and Prince Harry, 42, and their mother, Princess Diana, McGrady said Italian food was often served. Diana, who died aged 36, liked "simple and clean" cuisine, while the boys enjoyed pizza.

"What boys don't love pizza?" McGrady asked.

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