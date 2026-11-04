Karoline Leavitt's Fox News Appearance Takes Uncomfortable Turn as Her Home-State Republican Pick Loses to Democrat She Once Faced

After Fox News called the Senate race for Pappas, Perino turned to Leavitt, pointing out her New Hampshire roots and previous congressional campaign against the Democrat.

"I'm looking at Karoline Leavitt, who is from New Hampshire, ran a race in New Hampshire, knows all these people very well, I mean, is this a surprise?" Perino asked.

Leavitt revealed that she had returned to her home state that morning to cast her ballot for Sununu.

"Yeah, well, I was in New Hampshire this morning, woke up, cast my ballot for John E. Sununu. I am sad to see not enough of my fellow Granite Staters did the same," she said.

She then criticized Pappas, arguing that he presented himself as a moderate but voted alongside the more liberal members of his party once in Congress.

Leavitt also referenced his family's small business before describing the election result as "obviously a disappointing loss for our state."

According to The Daily Beast's account of the broadcast, Leavitt also attempted to highlight other Republican victories before joking, "It's my first day at work!"