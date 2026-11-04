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Home > News > Christa Pike

Christa Pike Claims She Has to Clean 'Roach-Infested Shower' and Is at 'High Risk of Infection' After Failed Lethal Injection

Christa Pike requested to move to a different prison unit.
Source: AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL

Christa Pike requested to move to a different prison unit.

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Nov. 4 2026, Published 11:16 a.m. ET

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Christa Pike asked the court to let her move from her death row unit to general population amid fears of infection and inmate violence, RadarOnline.com can report.

The convicted killer's lawyers filed an emergency motion with the request weeks after she was released from the hospital following her botched execution attempt.

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Defense Files Emergency Motion

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Pike's lawyers said the transfer would keep her safe.
Source: TDOC

Pike's lawyers said the transfer would keep her safe.

"The motion was filed on an emergency basis because each day of continued isolation causes further harm to Ms. Pike. It asks the court to order the State to end her isolation and restore the protections in the agreement as far as her medical needs and safety allow,” Pike's attorneys wrote in a statement to a publication.

"They are denying her the opportunity to work, eat, and otherwise socialize with any other women at DJRC as set out in the Agreement," the filing reads.

The emergency motion to the court included a statement from Pike herself.

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Emergency Room Visit

Pike has been back to the hospital, according to the legal filing.
Source: TDOC

Pike has been back to the hospital, according to the legal filing.

The 50-year-old alleged she’s made to do tasks like scrubbing "roach-infested showers" in the pod, putting her at "high risk of infection and further injury."

Due to her "current physical condition," it is unsafe for her to be housed there, according to the filing.

The inmate also revealed she's been back to the emergency room since her discharge, but she did not specify the reason.

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Physical Violence in Unit

Pike feared she could be attacked by other inmates.
Source: FOX NEWS

Pike feared she could be attacked by other inmates.

Additionally, Pike cited physical violence in the unit and said she wouldn't be able to protect herself if anyone turned on her as she is still healing from the failed lethal injections.

"In my two years living in this pod after entering into the settlement, I witnessed multiple assaults by close custody inmates of other inmates and guards, multiple individuals who were undergoing acute psychological breakdowns, and significant danger," Pike wrote. "I could not defend myself or get away if another inmate attacked me."

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The judge was given until November 4 to approve or deny the request.
Source: TDOC

The judge was given until November 4 to approve or deny the request.

The judge has until November 4 to approve or deny Pike's request. Her lawyers have until November 6 to respond to the decision.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, since Pike's botched execution she's regained the ability to walk independently, but initially struggled to use her hands and arms upon waking up.

She also had neurological effects, such as struggling to complete thoughts. It is unclear if these will last long-term or be temporary.

"There hasn't been a moment since that night when I haven't been in pain," Pike said in a statement after her execution attempt. "My body hurts. My arms hurt. My hands hurt. My throat hurts. I still struggle to speak."

Executions in Tennessee have been suspended for the year and Pike's future remains unclear at this time.

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