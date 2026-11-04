Christa Pike Claims She Has to Clean 'Roach-Infested Shower' and Is at 'High Risk of Infection' After Failed Lethal Injection

"The motion was filed on an emergency basis because each day of continued isolation causes further harm to Ms. Pike. It asks the court to order the State to end her isolation and restore the protections in the agreement as far as her medical needs and safety allow,” Pike's attorneys wrote in a statement to a publication.

"They are denying her the opportunity to work, eat, and otherwise socialize with any other women at DJRC as set out in the Agreement," the filing reads.

The emergency motion to the court included a statement from Pike herself.