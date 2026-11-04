'No More Trump Puppets': Mike Johnson Faces Backlash for Standing by Trump After Democrats Take House as Speaker Vows to Fight On
Nov. 4 2026, Published 11:09 a.m. ET
Mike Johnson won another term representing Louisiana's 4th Congressional District, but his victory at home could not prevent Republicans from losing control of the House of Representatives.
Johnson secured 58.5% of the vote in the November 3 midterm elections, according to unofficial results.
However, Democrats made major gains nationwide, ending the Republicans' control of the chamber and putting House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries in position to become the next speaker.
Speaking to supporters at an election-night gathering in Shreveport, Louisiana, Johnson acknowledged the defeat while thanking President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance for their efforts to protect the Republican majority.
The outcome also put Johnson's own political future under scrutiny, with Republicans questioning their leadership after an election that handed Democrats control of Congress.
Johnson Faces Backlash Inside His Own Party
The Republican defeat triggered an internal blame game, with some House members questioning whether Johnson and other senior party leaders should remain in their positions.
According to Axios, Republicans privately criticized their leadership after Democrats secured enough victories to take control of the House.
Johnson had spent months campaigning across more than 40 congressional districts in 22 states, hoping to protect the party's narrow majority.
Some Republicans pointed to the administration's handling of the Iran war, immigration enforcement, inflation, and rising fuel and household costs as factors behind the losses.
One House Republican told Axios that those issues had played a role in the outcome. Another described the mood among lawmakers as "Brutal."
Johnson, meanwhile, pointed to the historical challenges facing the party of a sitting president during midterm elections. He had previously argued that Republicans would need to overcome those political odds to retain their majority.
The defeat also prompted criticism on social media. One X user wrote, "No more trump puppets in the House, lawyer up Magic Mike."
Democrats Take the House
All 435 seats in the House were contested in the midterms. Republicans entered election night with a narrow majority, but Democratic victories across the country put the chamber under new leadership.
The Associated Press reported that Democrats had secured control of the House, giving them the power to lead committees, conduct investigations, and issue congressional subpoenas.
Jeffries, who represents New York, is now positioned to become speaker when the 120th Congress convenes in January 2027. If elected, he would become the first Black speaker in U.S. history.
The change will also give Democrats greater power to scrutinize the Trump administration. However, a House majority alone does not guarantee that the party can enact its legislative priorities, particularly with Trump retaining his presidential veto power.
Johnson Vows to Fight On
Despite the election setback, Johnson struck a defiant tone during his remarks in Shreveport.
"I look forward to continuing the fight with my colleagues in the 120th Congress. Republicans will not be deterred by the outcome of one election. In fact, you know what we do? We double down," he told supporters.
However, Johnson's comments about continuing the fight should not be confused with a commitment to remain the party's leader.
Before the election, he had indicated that he expected Republicans to ask him to continue leading the conference if they lost the majority. But on November 4, the Associated Press reported that Johnson would not seek another term as House Republican leader. Axios subsequently reported that he planned to step down as the party's top House Republican.
His decision opens the door to a Republican leadership contest, with House Majority Leader Steve Scalise and Rep. Jim Jordan among the names being discussed as potential successors.
What Comes Next for the House
The Democratic victory allows Jeffries to pursue an agenda focused on health care costs, affordability, and limiting Trump's policies.
In an October 14 interview with MS NOW, Jeffries outlined several priorities, including reversing the administration's Medicaid cuts, extending Affordable Care Act tax credits, restoring congressional authority over tariffs and ending the war with Iran.
Democrats have also signaled that they intend to use their new majority to investigate the Trump administration and increase congressional oversight.
For Johnson, the immediate challenge is helping Republicans regroup after losing the House. Although he will retain his congressional seat, he will no longer hold the speaker's gavel when the new Congress begins in January.