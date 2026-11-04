'No More Trump Puppets': Mike Johnson Faces Backlash for Standing by Trump After Democrats Take House as Speaker Vows to Fight On

Mike Johnson won another term representing Louisiana's 4th Congressional District, but his victory at home could not prevent Republicans from losing control of the House of Representatives.

Johnson secured 58.5% of the vote in the November 3 midterm elections, according to unofficial results.

However, Democrats made major gains nationwide, ending the Republicans' control of the chamber and putting House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries in position to become the next speaker.

Speaking to supporters at an election-night gathering in Shreveport, Louisiana, Johnson acknowledged the defeat while thanking President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance for their efforts to protect the Republican majority.

The outcome also put Johnson's own political future under scrutiny, with Republicans questioning their leadership after an election that handed Democrats control of Congress.