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Home > Politics > Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris Urges Democrats to Back Off Donald Trump Impeachment Push: 'It's Not a Good Idea'

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Source: MEGA

Kamala Harris has warned against a Trump impeachment.

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Oct. 28 2026, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

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Vice President Kamala Harris has warned Democrats to be wary of potentially impeaching President Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The former presidential candidate fears that the Democrats, while they could get the numbers if they win the midterms, don't have the energy to do it correctly.

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Kamala Harris Warns Democrats Against Trump Impeachment

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A photo of Kamala Harris
Source: MEGA

Harris believes there is a more effective way for Democrats to spend their resources.

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While speaking with Aaron Parnas of MeidasTouch, Harris was asked what advice she would give to incoming Democrats who manage to win a seat in Congress.

"I think that going in the direction of impeachment is not a good idea, just to be honest with you," she said. "Just because we have limited resources, and I think the energy and the resources need to be put into accountability, need to be put into investigations. And that’s where the time should be spent."

The 62-year-old argued an impeachment was a losing battle in the end, despite Democrats advertising it as an option during their campaigning. While the House of Representatives might gain the power to impeach Trump, the Senate won't flip to the Democrats.

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Trump's Prior Impeachments Failed to Result in Conviction

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Source: MEGA

Harris doesn't think the Democrats have the votes for a conviction.

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Harris reflected on previous attempts made to impeach Trump.

In his first term, while the Democrats controlled the House of Representatives, Trump blocked Congress' authority to aid Ukraine in 2019. Additionally, he attempted to overturn the 2020 election, which resulted in the January 2026 Capitol Insurrection.

For each case, he was impeached. However, the Senate was unable to convict him or remove him from office, as it needed a two-thirds majority vote to do so.

Harris is intimately familiar with the Senate's failure to convict, as she was representing the state of California in the chamber. "The votes aren't there," she said.

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Kamala Harris Pushes Democrats to Be 'Ruthless'

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Source: MEGA

Harris warned Democrats to deviate away from cruelty.

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Instead, Harris wants Democrats to focus on unity within the party to "get stuff done." She argued their approach can't be cavalier, but rather "ruthless." She wants to combat the very "ruthless" behavior of the Republican Party, calling them "cruel."

However, Harris wants her Party to ditch cruelty in favor of a more "uncompromising" approach.

She said, "Like, not sit around, you know, being genteel about the relationships and instead actually get stuff done, whether it be about accountability or restoring, for example, what they took in terms of the Medicaid cuts, restoring what we need to do around some check-and-balance around this war nobody wants. And there's no time to wait."

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Dems Favored in Midterm Elections

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A photo of 'I Voted' stickers
Source: UNSPLASH

At least 33 million Americans voted early.

The midterm elections will occur on November 3, 2026, with some states offering early voting. Early polling suggests Americans can expect a blue wave, with Democrats projected to win key seats in Congress.

As of October 27, nearly 33 million Americans cast their vote early. The midterm elections are expected to have an unprecedented turnout for a non-presidential election. The early voters have already made up about a quarter of votes previously cast in the 2022 midterms.

Registered Democrats have voted at higher rates than Republicans in the 27 states that track the data. However, Republicans are reportedly less likely to cast their vote early than Democrats.

Democrats are currently leading in many polls.

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