Kamala Harris Urges Democrats to Back Off Donald Trump Impeachment Push: 'It's Not a Good Idea'

While speaking with Aaron Parnas of MeidasTouch, Harris was asked what advice she would give to incoming Democrats who manage to win a seat in Congress.

"I think that going in the direction of impeachment is not a good idea, just to be honest with you," she said. "Just because we have limited resources, and I think the energy and the resources need to be put into accountability, need to be put into investigations. And that’s where the time should be spent."

The 62-year-old argued an impeachment was a losing battle in the end, despite Democrats advertising it as an option during their campaigning. While the House of Representatives might gain the power to impeach Trump, the Senate won't flip to the Democrats.