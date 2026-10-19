U.S. Air Force Member Slams ICE and Calls for Donald Trump's Impeachment in Fiery Speech — Before Being Thrown Into Solitary Confinement

Trump’s immigration crackdown, deportation policies, and the administration's handling of protests involving Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) are central to Watson’s argument for the president’s impeachment.

During his July 1 protest, Watson argued that Trump had violated Americans' constitutional rights.

"When the President of the United States sponsors violence against the American people engaged in their constitutional right to peacefully assemble and protest, that is a violation of our First Amendment rights," Watson said at the time.

The killings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti in Minnesota also drew criticism from free speech advocates who questioned the use of force by federal immigration officers.

Watson cited several incidents involving federal immigration enforcement, including attacks on people protesting or observing immigration operations and the fatal shootings of Good and Pretti. He also accused the administration of violating the Fifth and Eighth Amendments by detaining people without due process and sending them to a notorious prison in El Salvador.

"When the President of the United States directs the Department of Homeland Security to deny hundreds of people due process before illegally detaining them and sending them to a foreign prison notorious for human rights abuses, that is a violation of our Fifth and Eighth Amendment rights," Watson noted.

"Most people sent to CECOT never committed any violent crimes in their lives, but are being defamed as violent criminals as a pretext for the torture they suffered in El Salvador, paid for with U.S. taxpayer dollars."