U.S. Air Force Member Slams ICE and Calls for Donald Trump's Impeachment in Fiery Speech — Before Being Thrown Into Solitary Confinement
Oct. 19 2026, Published 3:20 p.m. ET
Calling for President Donald Trump to be impeached over his administration’s immigration policies has left Air Force Maj. Jason Watson in pretrial confinement for months, RadarOnline has learned.
Watson has been held since August 18, after publicly criticizing Trump and his administration.
Maj. Jason Watson in Jail for Protesting Against Trump?
The 40-year-old Air Force major was in uniform while he was arrested on July 1 on the U.S. Capitol steps with a sign reading “Impeach. Convict. Remove.”
His protest drew media attention, and he later appeared at a news conference alongside Texas Rep. Al Green, who introduced articles of impeachment against Trump, calling for the president’s removal from office.
Watson’s attorney, Christopher Mutimer, said his client is being held in solitary confinement 24 hours a day.
"Even if he gets an hour to eat or to exercise, he's alone. He's looking at having his liberty potentially taken away. … He is looking at being removed from the military, losing his benefits and potentially spending significant time in jail," Mutimer told CNN on October 9.
The Air Force ordered Watson into pretrial confinement on August 18, one day after he reiterated his criticism of Trump and his administration in an interview.
Maj. Jason Watson Goes Off on Trump Policies
Trump’s immigration crackdown, deportation policies, and the administration's handling of protests involving Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) are central to Watson’s argument for the president’s impeachment.
During his July 1 protest, Watson argued that Trump had violated Americans' constitutional rights.
"When the President of the United States sponsors violence against the American people engaged in their constitutional right to peacefully assemble and protest, that is a violation of our First Amendment rights," Watson said at the time.
The killings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti in Minnesota also drew criticism from free speech advocates who questioned the use of force by federal immigration officers.
Watson cited several incidents involving federal immigration enforcement, including attacks on people protesting or observing immigration operations and the fatal shootings of Good and Pretti. He also accused the administration of violating the Fifth and Eighth Amendments by detaining people without due process and sending them to a notorious prison in El Salvador.
"When the President of the United States directs the Department of Homeland Security to deny hundreds of people due process before illegally detaining them and sending them to a foreign prison notorious for human rights abuses, that is a violation of our Fifth and Eighth Amendment rights," Watson noted.
"Most people sent to CECOT never committed any violent crimes in their lives, but are being defamed as violent criminals as a pretext for the torture they suffered in El Salvador, paid for with U.S. taxpayer dollars."
What Are the Charges?
Watson faces charges under three articles of the Uniform Code of Military Justice (UCMJ), including the rarely used Article 88, which prohibits commissioned officers from using contemptuous words against the president.
The Air Force confirmed on October 14 that charges had been referred to a general court-martial, the military’s most serious trial proceeding. One charge specification was dismissed.
"We can confirm charges have been referred to a general court-martial against Major Watson and that Charge 2, Specification 4 was dismissed. As in all military justice cases, the accused is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty," an Air Force spokesperson told a publication.
Officials said Watson is being held separately from inmates who have already been convicted under an agreement with the Calvert County Detention Center.
He also has access to exercise, the library and personal hygiene items.
'I Understand My Words Made People Uncomfortable'
Watson’s defense has requested a special court-martial, a less severe proceeding than a general court-martial.
His attorneys have compared his case to that of Marine Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller, who was court-martialed after publicly criticizing military leaders over the Afghanistan withdrawal and pleaded guilty to lesser charges.
In September, a hearing officer recommended that most of Watson's charges proceed to a general court-martial while recommending that several others be dismissed.
Watson previously described his protest as a matter of conscience rather than politics.
At a September 18 pretrial hearing, he said, "I understand my words made people uncomfortable. I spoke to change something that was wrong."
Mutimer argued that Watson was not a flight risk and said his client’s request to resign his commission was denied within 24 hours.
No trial date has been announced. Watson remains in pretrial confinement and is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.