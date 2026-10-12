U.S. Air Force Member Locked in Solitary Confinement 24 Hours a Day After Publicly Calling for Donald Trump's Impeachment

Watson was arrested on July 1 on the steps of the U.S. Capitol while demonstrating in uniform with a sign reading "Impeach. Convict. Remove." after speaking at a news conference.

On August 18, one day after he repeated criticisms in a CNN interview, the Air Force ordered him into pretrial confinement, citing "probable cause to support allegations of continued misconduct."

Prosecutors charged him under three articles of the Uniform Code of Military Justice, including the rarely used Article 88, which bars officers from using "contemptuous words" against the president.

Additional specifications fall under Article 92 (failure to obey) and Article 133 (conduct unbecoming an officer). A hearing officer recommended that most charges proceed to a general court-martial, the military's most serious trial level.

No trial date has been set, and the Air Force has said Watson "is presumed innocent and will be afforded all rights" under rules that require confinement reviews and prohibit punitive conditions under Article 13.