EXCLUSIVE: Trump Administration Hit With Emergency Deportation Order as Federal Judge Restricts Afghan Removals

The Trump administration has been slapped with an emergency federal court order restricting deportations of Afghan nationals to Afghanistan and Pakistan, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to court documents obtained by Radar, U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni issued a temporary restraining order on November 3, requiring federal immigration officials to honor assurances that no deportation flights involving Afghan nationals are currently planned or confirmed.

The order, issued in Manhattan federal court, follows an emergency lawsuit filed by Project Rousseau, Inc., which sought to prevent the removal of its clients while litigation continues.