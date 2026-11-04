Christina Applegate Admits She Feels Like a 'Fraud' After Shocking MS Misdiagnosis — 5 Years After Going Public With Health Battle

Earlier in the podcast, Applegate told Jack, "I lived with, as a person with MS, for almost six years. So, for me, it's been... It's hard for me to try to, like, shake that identity because it's been my identity for so long."

When The Osbournes alum asked what her doctors are "saying now" about what has been causing Applegate's symptoms for so many years, she revealed she's undergoing a battery of testing.

"Well, we're going into square one and just doing some testing and going one by one of the kind of, the sister diseases to MS. You know, you've got RA, and you've got lupus and Lyme disease and all these things that, you know, kind of can mimic MS. So now I'm being tested for all that stuff slowly but surely."