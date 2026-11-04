Christina Applegate Admits She Feels Like a 'Fraud' After Shocking MS Misdiagnosis — 5 Years After Going Public With Health Battle
Nov. 3 2026, Published 7:36 p.m. ET
Christina Applegate confessed she feels like a "fraud" after being such an active part of the Multiple Sclerosis community before recently discovering she was misdiagnosed with the chronic autoimmune disease, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Dead to Me star dropped the stunning revelation during a conversation with podcast guest Jack Osbourne, who admitted he has also struggled with feeling like a "fraud" because his MS symptoms have been relatively mild compared to those of other sufferers, despite living with the diagnosis for 14 years.
Jack Osbourne Felt Like a 'Fraud' Over Milder MS Symptoms
"Part of me feels like a bit of a fraud, in a sense, because I go to these MS events. I've had the disease, been diagnosed, what, 14 years now, and I'll see people who were diagnosed a year ago, and they're in a much worse position. So, they're having a much harder time," Osbourne, 40, shared on the Tuesday, November 3 MeSsy podcast.
"And I'm kind of like, well, like it does affect me. It hasn't stopped me, and it hasn't really slowed me down. There's been windows it has," the late rocker Ozzy Osbourne's son admitted about his relatively good health. "I feel like this kind of like...It's like I said, a bit of a fraud with it, even though I'm not, but it's just this strange relationship I have to it."
Christina Applegate Vows to 'Never Leave MS Community' Despite Misdiagnosis
Sharp-witted Applegate fired back, "Talk about being a fraud. I don't even have it anymore. Jeez," as the pair laughed.
Jack assured her, "You still qualify," while co-host Jamie Lynn Sigler added that her pal is an "honorary member."
The grateful Married With Children alum replied, "Thank you. I'll never leave this community."
"I mean, I've made so many lifelong friends, and I care so deeply about everybody that we represent and that I represent. I'm still, you know, always going to be a part of it in one way or another," Applegate shared.
Christina Applegate 'Back to Square One' in Search for Health Issues
Earlier in the podcast, Applegate told Jack, "I lived with, as a person with MS, for almost six years. So, for me, it's been... It's hard for me to try to, like, shake that identity because it's been my identity for so long."
When The Osbournes alum asked what her doctors are "saying now" about what has been causing Applegate's symptoms for so many years, she revealed she's undergoing a battery of testing.
"Well, we're going into square one and just doing some testing and going one by one of the kind of, the sister diseases to MS. You know, you've got RA, and you've got lupus and Lyme disease and all these things that, you know, kind of can mimic MS. So now I'm being tested for all that stuff slowly but surely."
Christina Applegate Was 'Not Happy' About MS Misdiagnosis
Applegate revealed her shocking misdiagnosis on the October 20 episode of her podcast after publicly announcing she was suffering from the condition in August 2021.
Through tears, the Emmy nominee revealed that her doctor "came into my room and said, ‘Congratulations, you don’t have MS.'"
However, she was "not happy at all."
"You don’t get misdiagnosed and then all of a sudden I’m better," Applegate explained. "I haven’t gotten better, Jamie! If anything, I’ve gotten worse."
"So I’m back at square one where I don’t know what’s going on with me. And that’s going to be an online investigation that my doctors are going to be getting into just to find out what has been going on since 2021. Why did this happen?" she added.
Applegate retired from on-screen acting the year after she announced her diagnosis.