EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Doomed to Be a Hate Watch' on 'Junior MasterChef'

A TV industry insider exclusively told Radar: "There is a genuine concern that next year's Junior MasterChef show could simply become a hate watch so critics can mock Meghan, rather than a cooking show. And it's correct – she is doomed to be a hate watch due to the amount of haters she has online.

"Many people will tune in simply because Meghan is involved, but not necessarily because they want to see her succeed.

"She has become such a divisive figure that her presence will inevitably attract strong reactions. The danger is that the conversation becomes about her rather than the children taking part in the competition.

"There will be viewers who are curious to see what she brings to the program, but there is also a sizeable group who have already decided they don't want her there. That makes the casting a gamble.

"The producers will know that Meghan guarantees headlines, but headlines can cut both ways.

"For a program built around children, family viewing and food, the last thing anyone wants is for the contestants to become secondary to a debate about a celebrity presenter.

"Meghan will be aware that she is walking into a divided audience. She has the opportunity to win some viewers over, but there will undoubtedly be others watching closely in the hope that she makes a mistake.

"The question is whether viewers can separate their feelings about Meghan from the program itself. If they can't, the series risks becoming a talking point for all the wrong reasons."