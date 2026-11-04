EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Doomed to Be a Hate Watch' on 'Junior MasterChef'
Nov. 3 2026, Published 7:24 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle's appointment to Junior MasterChef Australia risks turning the children's cooking competition into a celebrity-driven "hate watch," with the online backlash against the Duchess' casting on the show gathering pace before filming has even begun.
As RadarOnline.com has revealed, Markle, 45, is due to appear on the Australian program in 2027, following a guest judging appearance on MasterChef Australia earlier this year.
But her casting has divided viewers, with critics questioning why a high-profile American celebrity has been chosen for a role they believe should go to an Australian food personality.
A Change.org petition calling for her removal has attracted thousands of signatures, while a separate campaign has raised concerns about the effect of the publicity on the young contestants.
Show Risks Becoming a 'Hate Watch'
A TV industry insider exclusively told Radar: "There is a genuine concern that next year's Junior MasterChef show could simply become a hate watch so critics can mock Meghan, rather than a cooking show. And it's correct – she is doomed to be a hate watch due to the amount of haters she has online.
"Many people will tune in simply because Meghan is involved, but not necessarily because they want to see her succeed.
"She has become such a divisive figure that her presence will inevitably attract strong reactions. The danger is that the conversation becomes about her rather than the children taking part in the competition.
"There will be viewers who are curious to see what she brings to the program, but there is also a sizeable group who have already decided they don't want her there. That makes the casting a gamble.
"The producers will know that Meghan guarantees headlines, but headlines can cut both ways.
"For a program built around children, family viewing and food, the last thing anyone wants is for the contestants to become secondary to a debate about a celebrity presenter.
"Meghan will be aware that she is walking into a divided audience. She has the opportunity to win some viewers over, but there will undoubtedly be others watching closely in the hope that she makes a mistake.
"The question is whether viewers can separate their feelings about Meghan from the program itself. If they can't, the series risks becoming a talking point for all the wrong reasons."
Father's Allegations Add to Scrutiny
The issue comes at a particularly difficult time for Markle, who is also dealing with renewed scrutiny of her estrangement from her father, Thomas Markle, 82.
Her half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr, has alleged he found child sexual abuse material at their father's former home in the Philippines.
Thomas Sr strongly denies possessing such material, calling the allegations "sick lies," with Philippine authorities investigating the case.
In a statement issued on October 23, Markle said: "I am deeply distressed at the news that has come to light in the last 24 hours, and my thoughts are with any children who may have been harmed."
She added: "I hope it can now be understood that, despite certain media publications' distortion over the years, any distance from my father and my choice to not allow him to have contact with our children, was for one reason: to protect them."
A friend of Markle's described the allegations as "deeply upsetting" for the Duchess, particularly as she raises two young children with Prince Harry, 42. The source said the situation has left her in "near constant tears."
Markle's previous appearance on MasterChef Australia attracted 1.6million overnight viewers, making it the program's biggest Sunday overnight audience since July 2023.
Its 118,000 overnight streaming viewers also set a digital record for the show.