Meghan Markle 'MasterChef Australia' Co-Star Defends Her Amid Backlash After Earlier On-Set Tension Rumors
Oct. 30 2026, Published 4:12 p.m. ET
Poh Ling Yeow is pushing back against speculation about tension with Meghan Markle, praising the Duchess of Sussex for her resilience after watching the reaction to their previous "MasterChef Australia" appearance.
"Honestly, that was a really crazy experience, to actually watch the fallout," Yeow told Pedestrian TV. "Seriously, the woman has a will of steel, and I just have even more admiration for her."
The comments came after Network 10 announced that Markle will return to the franchise in 2027 for "Junior MasterChef Australia," reuniting with Yeow for the children's cooking competition.
Yeow Rejects Reports Of On-Set Tension
Speculation about the pair surfaced after Markle appeared as a guest judge on "MasterChef Australia" earlier in 2026.
Reports alleged there had been tension surrounding the Duchess' introduction on the program, including the use of the word "royalty."
The women have since dismissed suggestions of a feud. Yeow previously described Markle as "really lovely" to work with, while a source close to Markle said she had a great time filming with the judges.
Yeow addressed the wider reaction while speaking with Pedestrian TV, suggesting that scrutiny is part of being a high-profile public figure.
"I think rumors just follow because it's just the nature of the beast," she said, adding that some of the negative attention had reached her as well.
The chef also joked about the pair working together again, saying, "Eat that, people."
Markle Returns For ‘Junior MasterChef’
Network 10 confirmed on Oct. 27 that "Junior MasterChef Australia" will return in 2027, six years after the previous season. Markle will join Yeow as a special guest, with the pair set to work with a new generation of young cooks.
Markle said returning to the franchise was "an easy yes" after her April experience on "MasterChef Australia."
"I love cooking with my own kids, so seeing what these young stars create in the kitchen is going to be a lot of fun," she said. "I can't wait to see what they cook up!"
The new season will focus on young contestants as they take on cooking challenges and develop their skills. Production is expected to take place in Melbourne, although an exact premiere date has not been announced.
Yeow Welcomes The Reunion
Yeow, who was a runner-up on the first season of "MasterChef Australia" in 2009, also welcomed the chance to work with Markle again.
"I had a lovely time filming with Meghan earlier this year, and being reunited will be a real treat," Yeow said in a statement. She added that she was looking forward to meeting the young contestants and expected "plenty of delicious surprises and a little mischief, too."
The reunion gives Markle another television project centered on food following "With Love, Meghan," her Netflix lifestyle series. The show debuted in 2025 and returned for a second season that same year. Netflix has since confirmed that the series will continue with seasonal specials rather than a third traditional season.
Markle's April appearance on "MasterChef Australia" also drew the program's largest Sunday audience since 2023, according to the show's production company.