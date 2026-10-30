Meghan Markle 'MasterChef Australia' Co-Star Defends Her Amid Backlash After Earlier On-Set Tension Rumors

Speculation about the pair surfaced after Markle appeared as a guest judge on "MasterChef Australia" earlier in 2026.

Reports alleged there had been tension surrounding the Duchess' introduction on the program, including the use of the word "royalty."

The women have since dismissed suggestions of a feud. Yeow previously described Markle as "really lovely" to work with, while a source close to Markle said she had a great time filming with the judges.

Yeow addressed the wider reaction while speaking with Pedestrian TV, suggesting that scrutiny is part of being a high-profile public figure.

"I think rumors just follow because it's just the nature of the beast," she said, adding that some of the negative attention had reached her as well.

The chef also joked about the pair working together again, saying, "Eat that, people."