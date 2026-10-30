'The View' Co-Host Alyssa Farah Griffin, 37, Admits She'd Breastfeed Her Dog 'If He Needed It'

'The View' co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin made an unexpected admission about her dog, Herbie, during a discussion about whether pet owners should receive paid leave: She said she would breastfeed him "if he needed it."

The comment came during the show's October 29 "Hot Topics" segment, which focused on a woman seeking eight weeks of paid maternity leave after deciding to adopt a dog rather than have children.

Griffin, who became a mother earlier this year, said caring for Herbie had given her some unexpected preparation for parenthood.