'The View' Co-Host Alyssa Farah Griffin, 37, Admits She'd Breastfeed Her Dog 'If He Needed It'
Oct. 30 2026, Published 4:06 p.m. ET
'The View' co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin made an unexpected admission about her dog, Herbie, during a discussion about whether pet owners should receive paid leave: She said she would breastfeed him "if he needed it."
The comment came during the show's October 29 "Hot Topics" segment, which focused on a woman seeking eight weeks of paid maternity leave after deciding to adopt a dog rather than have children.
Griffin, who became a mother earlier this year, said caring for Herbie had given her some unexpected preparation for parenthood.
The View Panel Debates Paid Leave For Pet Owners
Sara Haines argued that paid family leave should be available to parents of all kinds while drawing a distinction between caring for a child and caring for a pet.
"Until we have paid family leave in this country for every parent, every type of family, this is not a discussion to have," Haines said. She added that she supports bereavement leave for people who lose a pet.
Griffin similarly pointed to the emotional impact of losing an animal and said she could potentially support paid leave for new pet owners if the U.S. first offered full paid parental leave for both parents.
Alyssa Farah Griffin Compares Herbie's Care To Motherhood
Griffin then explained why she saw similarities between caring for Herbie and some of the demands of having a newborn.
"Every two hours he was up, they have to go to the bathroom all the time, they get sick, they're like all over the place. It's great prep and it is exhausting," she said.
Goldberg pushed back on the comparison, telling the panel that raising a puppy is different from raising a child because, as she put it, "you're not breastfeeding your dog."
Griffin's response was the line that turned the conversation into an unexpected TV moment.
"I would've if he needed it," she replied.
Whoopi Goldberg Has A Warning About Herbie's Teeth
Goldberg immediately offered a reality check, joking that Griffin's willingness to nurse Herbie might change once the dog's teeth were involved.
"I'm pretty sure the second those teeth hit that nipple, you will be on the ceiling talking about, 'Come and get this damn dog,'" Goldberg said. The exchange drew laughs before the show went to a commercial break.
Griffin's comments came as she adjusts to life as a first-time mother. She and her husband, Justin Griffin, welcomed their son, Justin Patrick Griffin Jr., on Feb. 10, 2026.
Griffin later returned to "The View" in April following roughly two months of maternity leave.
The timing of the discussion gives Griffin's comments additional context. She has spoken publicly about the transition into motherhood since welcoming her son and has described the experience of caring for a newborn alongside her work on "The View."
Her son also faced a serious health scare during his first few months. Griffin later shared that he underwent surgery and spent time in intensive care before making a strong recovery, according to PEOPLE.