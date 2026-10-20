Inside Christina Applegate's Health Crisis as Hollywood Star Reveals She Was Misdiagnosed With Multiple Sclerosis

Christina Applegate has learned that she does not have multiple sclerosis, more than five years after publicly revealing her diagnosis. But instead of bringing relief, the news has left the actress searching for answers as her debilitating symptoms continue.

Applegate, 54, shared the update Tuesday, Oct. 20, on MeSsy, the podcast she co-hosts with Jamie-Lynn Sigler. During the emotional episode, she recalled the moment her doctor delivered the unexpected news.

“She came into my room and said, ‘Congratulations, you don’t have MS,’” Applegate said. “I was, like, not happy at all. Everybody else was so happy.”

The diagnosis had given Applegate an explanation for the symptoms that had disrupted her life since 2021. Now, she says she is back at the beginning of the search for answers.