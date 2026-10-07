Christina Applegate Reveals Heartbreaking Toll of MS on Daughter After Four-Month Hospital Stay: 'It's Broken Her'

The Dead to Me actress has struggled with multiple sclerosis for years, revealing her diagnosis in 2021. The chronic autoimmune disease of the central nervous system has affected the Emmy nominee’s mobility and left her prone to infection.

"One of the worst side effects of the illness is the exhaustion," she’s said. "It feels as if I’ve been on a three-day-long sleepless bender." She revealed in 2025 that she’d been in the hospital "upwards of 30 times."

"They've done every test known to man on me, put so much radiation into my body from CT scans to everything else," the actress noted.

That isn’t her only health issue. Before her MS diagnosis, Applegate was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2008 and underwent a double mastectomy. In 2017, she had her ovaries and fallopian tubes removed to reduce the risk of a recurrence.