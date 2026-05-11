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Home > Exclusives > Christina Applegate
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EXCLUSIVE: Christina Applegate's Sad Setback — Friends Fear the Worst as MS Battler Endures Another Hospital Stay

Christina Applegate's MS setback has raised fears as another hospital stay signals worsening health.
Source: MEGA

Christina Applegate's MS setback has raised fears as another hospital stay signals worsening health.

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May 11 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

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Brave Christina Applegate continues to put up a ferocious fight in the face of ongoing health challenges, and RadarOnline.com can reveal that her recent hospitalization has friends preparing for the worst.

"With every setback, if we are being realistic, everyone has it in the back of their minds that they might not have a tomorrow with her," an insider said.

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MS Battle Takes Brutal Toll

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Christina Applegate thanked fans for their support after a recent hospitalization linked to ongoing health struggles.
Source: Jen Lowery / MEGA

Christina Applegate thanked fans for their support after a recent hospitalization linked to ongoing health struggles.

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The Anchorman star took to Instagram from her bed after her release, saying: "Thank you for the outpouring of love and well wishes. Health issues are a constant for me, but I'm a strong chick and I'm getting stronger and better every day. I'm taking a moment to focus on my health, but I'll be back with more to say soon enough."

As readers know, the Married... With Children alum, 54, has been virtually bedridden in the past few months, as movement becomes increasingly painful due to multiple sclerosis – MS. Applegate was diagnosed with the autoimmune disease, which causes numbness, weakness and trouble walking, along with crippling muscle and nerve pain, in 2021.

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'Hellish Hospital Stay'

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Applegate allegedly underwent a lengthy hospital stay in Los Angeles amid her battle with multiple sclerosis.
Source: Â© OConnor / AFF-USA.com / MEGA

Applegate allegedly underwent a lengthy hospital stay in Los Angeles amid her battle with multiple sclerosis.

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In mid-April, it was reported that Applegate was undergoing a lengthy hospitalization in Los Angeles, though it was unclear if her stay was related to the disease.

Days later, friends of the Dead to Me actress were concerned for her after her "hellish" hospital stay.

This most recent setback came on the heels of several other health scares.

Last September, the star, who shares a 15-year-old daughter, Sadie, with her musician husband, Martyn LeNoble, was hit with a severe kidney infection that caused unbearable pain – and that could have triggered a relapse, or worse, a source told RadarOnline.com.

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Christina Is A 'Fighter'

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Sources said Applegate has continued facing painful symptoms since her 2021 multiple sclerosis diagnosis.
Source: MEGA

Sources said Applegate has continued facing painful symptoms since her 2021 multiple sclerosis diagnosis.

She also revealed she often is in so much pain when she gets out of bed that the floor feels like scalding-hot lava.

"Christina is a fighter, but her battle with MS has been treacherous," the source said. "She has better days and really bad days; she doesn't have great days. She's always dealing with something. It sucks."

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