Steve Bannon Furiously Defends Trump After Legendary Broadcaster Claims America Is 'Embarrassed' By Prez

During a recent interview with Ted Koppel, the former White House Chief Strategist didn't budge when pushed to say something negative about the president.

Steve Bannon has nothing but nice things to say about Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

During a recent interview, Bannon had nothing but nice things to say about Trump.

"The president quite clearly has lost a step or two," Koppel claimed.

"Oh, I don’t agree with that," Bannon responded, insisting that Trump has been "working 20 hours a day."

The legendary broadcaster then said, "Trump has lost his fastball. He's not as quick as he used to be."

Bannon questioned why he'd say that, prompting him to explain.