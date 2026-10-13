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Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Steve Bannon Furiously Defends Trump After Legendary Broadcaster Claims America Is 'Embarrassed' By Prez

Split image of Stave Bannon and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Steve Bannon is a loyal supporter of Trump.

Oct. 13 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

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Steve Bannon has nothing but nice things to say about Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

During a recent interview with Ted Koppel, the former White House Chief Strategist didn't budge when pushed to say something negative about the president.

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Steve Bannon Defends Trump

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Image of During a recent interview, Steve Bannon had nothing but nice things to say about Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

During a recent interview, Bannon had nothing but nice things to say about Trump.

"The president quite clearly has lost a step or two," Koppel claimed.

"Oh, I don’t agree with that," Bannon responded, insisting that Trump has been "working 20 hours a day."

The legendary broadcaster then said, "Trump has lost his fastball. He's not as quick as he used to be."

Bannon questioned why he'd say that, prompting him to explain.

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Trump Like Joe Biden?

Image of Steve Bannon refused to say anything negative about Donald Trump when pushed by Ted Koppel.
Source: MEGA

Bannon refused to say anything negative about Trump when pushed by Ted Koppel.

"I say that because I see what he looks like," Koppel argued. "I don't think Americans have ever been quite as embarrassed by their president as they have been by Donald Trump."

Bannon was quick to dismiss that idea, chalking it up to the view of the media and the "East Coast elite."

Koppel then brought up former president Joe Biden, noting how it was clear "old age had caught up to him" by the time he left office.

"Some of that is happening with President Trump,” he added. “And I don’t hear anything from Steve Bannon about Trump losing a step or two.”

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Steve Bannon Refuses to Trash Trump

Image of Steve Bannon claims he'd acknowledge Trump's decline if he believed there had been one.
Source: MEGA

Bannon claims he'd acknowledge Trump's decline if he believed there had been one.

Bannon went on to bring up what he labeled a "very clear anti-Trump" bias within Fox News and the GOP establishment, insisting that Trump is “nowhere close to what Biden was” and remains “at the top of his powers.”

Koppel persisted, telling him that "at some point, you have to acknowledge" the reality of Trump's decline.

"I'm never [going to] – you're good!” Bannon said with a laugh. "But if I saw that, I would tell you, 'Yes, he’s lost a step.'"

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Image of Steve Bannon thinks Trump should run for a third term.
Source: MEGA

Bannon thinks Trump should run for a third term.

Earlier in the interview, Bannon shared that he's a major proponent of Trump running for a third term.

The 72-year-old even labeled himself "the leader of trying to get President Trump to run for a third term," though he did point out that "it appears that he’s not interested or it just won't happen."

Koppel asked him about the 22nd Amendment, which limits an individual to being elected to the presidency no more than twice.

"You could drive a truck through that amendment," Bannon declared.

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