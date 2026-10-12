Steve Bannon Predicts Pete Hegseth and RFK Jr. Will Be 'Impeached' — While Trump Will Be 'Destroyed' if GOP Loses the House

Bannon mentioned that daily subpoenas aimed at destroying President Donald Trump would also come.

Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon said in a CBS News interview that a Democratic takeover of the House in the midterms would lead to the impeachment of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. , RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Bannon expects Democrats to impeach Hegseth and RFK Jr. if they win midterms.

Speaking with Ted Koppel for CBS Sunday Morning, Bannon described the consequences he expects if Republicans lose the House.

"I think you'll see Bobby Kennedy impeached. I think you'll see Pete Hegseth impeached. I think you'll see subpoenas flying every day. They will look to destroy President Trump, and we'll be bogged down for two years," he said.

On his War Room podcast, Bannon has also said that losing the House would "turn the White House into Fort Apache."

He told Koppel the stakes are existential for the movement.

"Oh, we can't afford to lose. I don't think there's any doubt about that," he said.