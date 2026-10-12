Steve Bannon Predicts Pete Hegseth and RFK Jr. Will Be 'Impeached' — While Trump Will Be 'Destroyed' if GOP Loses the House
Oct. 12 2026, Published 4:29 p.m. ET
Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon said in a CBS News interview that a Democratic takeover of the House in the midterms would lead to the impeachment of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Bannon mentioned that daily subpoenas aimed at destroying President Donald Trump would also come.
Bannon Raises Election Stakes With Recent Prediction
Speaking with Ted Koppel for CBS Sunday Morning, Bannon described the consequences he expects if Republicans lose the House.
"I think you'll see Bobby Kennedy impeached. I think you'll see Pete Hegseth impeached. I think you'll see subpoenas flying every day. They will look to destroy President Trump, and we'll be bogged down for two years," he said.
On his War Room podcast, Bannon has also said that losing the House would "turn the White House into Fort Apache."
He told Koppel the stakes are existential for the movement.
"Oh, we can't afford to lose. I don't think there's any doubt about that," he said.
Bannon Believes Voter Turnout is Key For Midterms
Bannon believes the prediction is a reason for Republican voters to turn out. He argued that midterms are driven by the base and its ability to mobilize low-propensity voters rather than by overall popular majorities.
"Here's my point on the midterm: Remember, midterm elections are always driven by base getting out, and the base's ability to get more of their low-propensity voters out," he said.
He acknowledged that polling may not currently favor Republicans, but also said the party does not need a national majority to keep power.
Bannon, who served briefly as Trump's chief strategist in 2017 and later served four months in prison for contempt of Congress, remains a prominent MAGA voice.
Lawmakers Have Tried to Impeach Hegseth and RFK Jr.
Bannon's comments come as some lawmakers have already pursued or discussed impeachment measures against both officials.
Rep. Haley Stevens introduced articles of impeachment against Kennedy, citing actions on public health and research funding.
Separate efforts targeting Hegseth have been filed or floated by members including Rep. Thomas Massie and others, focused on his management of the Pentagon and the war with Iran.
Bannon Still Fighting For a Third Trump Term
In the same CBS interview, Bannon said he has been trying to persuade Trump to seek a third term despite the constitutional limit.
"First off, President Trump, I would say I'm the leader of trying to get President Trump to run for a third term," he said.
"It appears that he's not interested, or it just won't happen."
Bannon maintained that the 22nd Amendment could be navigated through legal challenges.