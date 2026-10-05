Trump Could Snag Third Term in White House, Democratic Strategist Claims — as GOP Will Say 'Yes, Sir' to Prez's 'Demand'
Oct. 5 2026, Published 5:30 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump could seek a third term despite the odds, according to attorney and Democratic strategist Dmitri Mehlhorn claims, RadarOnline can report.
In an appearance on The David Pakman Show, uploaded on Sunday, October 4, Mehlhorn said that Trump could challenge the 22nd Amendment, which limits presidents to two elected terms, and possibly succeed.
Trump’s Third Term a Reality?
Outlining a possible legal and political strategy, Mehlhorn said Trump could have a “realistic chance” of returning to the White House in 2028, despite the two-term limit.
Mehlhorn argued that the Republican Party could nominate Trump, potentially setting up a legal battle over whether he could remain on the ballot. Hypothetically securing the Republican nomination and appearing on ballots, the legal fight could become particularly complicated throughout the whole race."
"The Republican Party can nominate him, and once they do, it becomes very difficult for anyone to force him off the ballot, or for someone to, you know, be somehow invalidated," Mehlhorn said. "And so then you've got a realistic chance that he could be president yet again."
Mehlhorn said the distinction between Trump's eligibility and whether that prohibition could actually be enforced is, "One of the things we've learned in the Trump era is that laws don't enforce themselves. And so the question is which laws can be enforced."
"Trump can absolutely be on the ballot as the for the for the nomination of the Republican Party," Mehlhorn noted. "The Republican Party could choose to nominate him."
Who Is Dmitri Mehlhorn?
Mehlhorn serves as a political adviser to LinkedIn co-founder and major Democratic donor Reid Hoffman and is best known for directing more than $1billion in anti-Trump spending through their investment fund, Investing in US, between 2017 and 2024.
Once a venture-capital investor, Mehlhorn turned to political strategy after Trump's 2016 election victory. He became an iconoclastic Democratic strategist who focused on mobilizing wealthy, Silicon Valley-adjacent liberals and channeling private capital into political causes.
He serves as a senior fellow at both the Progressive Policy Institute and the Johns Hopkins Institute for Education Policy. Mehlhorn also co-founded the economic-opportunity nonprofit Hope Street Group and the education-reform organization StudentsFirst.
Earlier in his career, Mehlhorn served as president of Bloomberg BNA Legal.
Doomsday For Democrat 2028
Mehlhorn’s concern about who would actually stop a third-term Trump bid has been consistent well before his October 2026 interview.
In a January 2026 article titled "Doomsday-Prepping for Trump’s Third Term," writer Michael Scherer detailed Mehlhorn’s long-running effort to game out constitutional collapse.
In a Manhattan simulation involving finance professionals, nonprofit leaders, technology executives and former Democratic advisers, participants role-played a term-limited president consolidating control over the military and law enforcement, pardoning allies and seeking to extend power beyond his legal term.
Mehlhorn's central argument is that constitutional restrictions matter only if institutions enforce them, saying, "You have a man who breaks the law, and that man is the strongman. Which bends, the man or the law?"
He has urged Democratic-controlled states to prepare for confrontation through greater use of states' rights, economic pressure and ties to military and law-enforcement communities, while outlining highly hypothetical 2028–2029 sequences involving late candidacy announcements, contested eligibility rulings, claims of urban election fraud and potential interference in the Electoral College certification.
Trump Talks Third Term
Trump has frequently flirted with the idea of seeking a third term, but has also repeatedly acknowledged that the Constitution prohibits it.
Early in 2025, Trump told a publication he was "not joking" about a third term and claimed "there are methods" to achieve it.
However, by August 2026, he told Fox News he dismissed the idea during a press gaggle, stating, "I'd love to run, but the law is very strong."
At the White House Correspondents' Dinner 2026, Trump joked about running for a fourth time as president, saying he won three of those races, notably including the 2020 election he believes was stolen from him by interference in Fulton County, Atlanta, Georgia.
"Tonight, to show just how much I care about the press, and I want to save your ratings, I'm pleased to announce my intention to – and this is somewhat of a scoop – my intention to run for a fourth term as president of the United States. I will be doing that," he quipped.