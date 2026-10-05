Trump Could Snag Third Term in White House, Democratic Strategist Claims — as GOP Will Say 'Yes, Sir' to Prez's 'Demand'

Outlining a possible legal and political strategy, Mehlhorn said Trump could have a “realistic chance” of returning to the White House in 2028, despite the two-term limit.

Mehlhorn argued that the Republican Party could nominate Trump, potentially setting up a legal battle over whether he could remain on the ballot. Hypothetically securing the Republican nomination and appearing on ballots, the legal fight could become particularly complicated throughout the whole race."

"The Republican Party can nominate him, and once they do, it becomes very difficult for anyone to force him off the ballot, or for someone to, you know, be somehow invalidated," Mehlhorn said. "And so then you've got a realistic chance that he could be president yet again."

Mehlhorn said the distinction between Trump's eligibility and whether that prohibition could actually be enforced is, "One of the things we've learned in the Trump era is that laws don't enforce themselves. And so the question is which laws can be enforced."

"Trump can absolutely be on the ballot as the for the for the nomination of the Republican Party," Mehlhorn noted. "The Republican Party could choose to nominate him."