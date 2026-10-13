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Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Inside Steve Bannon's Rocky Relationship With Donald Trump — as He Warns Prez Is in Serious Trouble if GOP Loses the Midterms

Photo of Donald Trump, Steve Bannon
Source: MEGA

Steve Bannon has a long history with Trump.

Oct. 13 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

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Steve Bannon has warned that Republicans "can't afford to lose" the 2026 midterm elections. He said a Democratic victory could trigger investigations and impeachment efforts against President Trump's administration and leave the MAGA movement politically vulnerable. RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In an interview with CBS' Sunday Morning senior contributor Ted Koppel, the former White House strategist said Democrats would target Trump's Cabinet if they won control of the House.

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Steve Bannon Warns GOP 'Can't Afford to Lose' 2026 Midterms

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Image Of Steve Bannon
Source: MEGA

President Trump issued a blistering public statement disavowing Bannon in 2018.

"If we lose the House, it's going to turn the White House to Fort Apache," Bannon said. "I think you'll see Bobby Kennedy impeached. I think you'll see Pete Hegseth impeached. I think you'll see subpoenas flying every day."

"They will look to destroy President Trump, and we'll be bogged down for two years," he added.

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Steve Bannon Urges Republican Turnout

Bannon described the midterms as essential to protecting Trump's political standing and preserving the movement's influence in Congress. He argued that success would depend on mobilizing the Republican base and voters who do not regularly cast ballots.

"Oh, we can't afford to lose. I don't think there's any doubt about that," Bannon said.

The warning comes as polling has shown Democrats leading Republicans on the generic congressional ballot. The RealClearPolitics average cited in the report put Democrats at 50.4% support and Republicans at 42.1%.

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Image Of Steve Bannon
Source: MEGA

Bannon joinedTrump’s 2016 presidential campaign as chief executive officer in August 2016.

CNN data chief Harry Enten said Sunday that Democrats had a 67% chance of winning both the House and Senate, based on recent polling. The forecast is an estimate, not a guarantee of the election's outcome.

Bannon’s comments reflect the high stakes he assigns to the midterms: A Democratic takeover could bring congressional oversight, subpoenas, and impeachment proceedings.

A Republican loss could weaken the administration’s ability to advance its agenda.

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Third-Term Push and Election Claims

Bannon also renewed his call for Trump to seek a third term in 2028, despite the 22nd Amendment's limit on presidential elections. He said he was leading efforts to encourage Trump to run, while acknowledging that the president might not pursue it.

When Koppel noted that a third term would be unconstitutional, Bannon replied, "I think you could drive a truck through that amendment."

He said he had spoken with constitutional lawyers and claimed there were possible alternatives, while conceding that any effort would face court challenges.

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Image Of Steve Bannon
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Bannon left his official White House position in August 2017.

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The 22nd Amendment says no person may be elected president more than twice. Bannon's comments do not change that constitutional restriction.

During the interview, Bannon also repeated Trump's false claim that he won the 2020 election. No evidence has established widespread voter fraud that would have changed the result.

"The core belief of the MAGA movement is we won the 2020 election," Bannon said.

A Complicated Trump-Bannon Alliance

Bannon remains a prominent populist-nationalist voice and self-described Trump champion. This comes despite periods of public conflict with the president.

His remarks underscore how election denial, loyalty to Trump, and aggressive political tactics continue to shape the movement’s message ahead of the 2026 midterms.

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