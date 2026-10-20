Eric Dane Details Every Drug He Took During Height of Troubled Period in Posthumous Memoir

The late actor, who passed away in February after a battle with ALS at age 53, admitted his 20s were overshadowed by his drug abuse.

Eric Dane opened up about the extent of his drug addiction in his posthumous memoir by listing every substance he consumed, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The late actor tried 'everything' when it came to drugs.

He wrote in his book: "I call that my dark period. I auditioned for a few roles, got cast in some, but mainly I did drugs. I got high, I got stoned, I got wasted, I shot up, I freebased, I did every drug imaginable."

Dane continued: "Here’s a partial list: Booze, pot, acid. Heroin. Cocaine. Mushrooms. Mescaline. Crystal meth. Crack. Painkillers. Fistfuls of painkillers. Buckets of painkillers. Vicodin, Percocet, OxyContin, you name it, everything on the market.

"All the benzos. Xanax. Valium. All the muscle relaxers. All the uppers. Adderall. Ritalin."

In excerpts from memoir My Book of Days: A Memoir in Moments, he added: "I don't think there's a drug I didn't try."