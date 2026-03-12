Eric Dane's Widow Rebecca Gayheart Recalls Heartbreaking Final Conversation With ALS-Stricken Star Who Secretly Linked Up with AI Firm to Restore Voice

She told Variety that Dane, in his last weeks, was involved with a project by the AI company ElevenLabs that was designed to restore his voice.

Gayheart said he pursued the experimental technology not just to communicate in daily life, but also so that he would be able to leave a final message to their daughters, Billie, 16, and Georgia, 14.

She said her husband "was really excited about it, because he was losing his voice, and it was becoming more difficult for him to communicate each and every day. So, it became sort of urgent."

Weeks before Dane's death, he was able to hear the version of his voice that the AI company had created, and Gayheart recalled how emotional it made both of them to hear him be able to speak flawlessly again.