Eric Dane Revealed First Sign of ALS Came During a Family Sushi Dinner — 'I Couldn't Grip My Chopsticks'

The Grey's Anatomy star, who passed away in February as a result of the illness at age 53, recalled in his posthumous memoir an incident during a family dinner that sparked fears that something was wrong.

Eric Dane knew the exact moment he realized his health was waning – one year before he was diagnosed with ALS , RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Dane was having dinner with his daughters Billie and Georgia when he realized something was wrong.

In an excerpt from the book My Book of Days: A Memoir of Moments, Dane explained he was with his daughters one evening eating sushi when he found himself unable to properly use the chopsticks he was holding due to his fingers feeling "numb."

He wrote: "I'm eating sushi with my kids and suddenly I can't work the chopsticks with my right hand. My hand tingles, and then my fingers feel numb."

The actor said that he initially dismissed it as a "weird nerve thing" and put it down to "texting too much."

But despite trying to "shake it off" and carry on as normal, he said the symptom soon returned.