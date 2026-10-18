EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle's Netflix CEO Charm Campaign Branded Irritating
Oct. 18 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle's "relentless efforts" to maintain a close relationship with Netflix boss Ted Sarandos are said to have begun irritating people around the streaming executive, with her campaign of personal gifts and messages attracting criticism and mockery.
Sources told RadarOnline.com the Duchess of Sussex, 45, has been sending handwritten notes, flowers and products from her As Ever lifestyle brand to Sarandos, 62, and his wife, Nicole Avant, 58, following changes to her commercial relationship with Netflix.
Netflix Charm Offensive Faces Backlash
Markle and her 42-year-old husband, Prince Harry, originally signed a lucrative production agreement with the company in 2020, reportedly worth up to $100million, but their professional partnership has subsequently undergone significant changes.
Insiders are now questioning whether Markle's persistent efforts to cultivate personal connections with the Netflix leadership are achieving their intended purpose.
One source claimed, "The Duchess' relentless approaches have become excessive, with repeated gestures of appreciation potentially creating discomfort rather than strengthening relationships.
"There is a growing feeling that Meghan is trying far too hard with this charm offensive to keep herself in the good graces of Netflix's most powerful figures, and what might initially have seemed like thoughtful gestures of friendship is now beginning to look like a calculated campaign to remain relevant.
"The sheer frequency of the attention risks becoming counterproductive because there is only so much personal flattery people can receive before they start questioning what is really motivating it."
The insider noted, "From Meghan's perspective, she is simply investing in relationships that she considers enormously important, both personally and professionally. She has always believed in cultivating connections through individual attention, and she sees nothing inappropriate about making people feel appreciated. But there is a considerable difference between maintaining a genuine friendship and appearing determined to keep reminding influential executives of your presence.
"The difficulty is that Netflix is ultimately a business, and its executives are going to make decisions based on commercial performance rather than how many thoughtful messages or presents arrive at their homes. Meghan may believe that maintaining this level of contact will help protect her position and create opportunities for future collaborations, but there is a perception that she is misjudging how her approach is being received."
"What makes the situation particularly awkward is that she doesn't necessarily recognize when her efforts might be having the opposite effect to the one she intended," the source continued. "She appears convinced that persistence, warmth and personal attention can overcome professional setbacks, whereas some people may interpret the same behavior as excessive or even exhausting.
"There is also a sense that Meghan is especially conscious of how much her relationship with Netflix matters to her wider ambitions. The company gave her an extraordinary platform after she and Harry left royal life, and losing that connection would represent a significant setback to the independent media empire she has been trying to establish.
"Rather than allowing the relationship to evolve naturally, she appears determined to demonstrate that she remains a valuable presence in the executives' lives. The irony is that the harder she tries to reinforce those connections, the greater the risk that people begin pulling away. What she regards as loyalty and relationship-building could increasingly be interpreted as pressure, and that is precisely the impression she needs to avoid."
Netflix Ties Continue Despite Changes to Business Deals
The claims have emerged after Markle was photographed socializing with Sarandos and Avant at a gathering in Montecito, California, suggesting their personal relationship has continued despite changes to their business arrangements.
However, the reports have also highlighted speculation surrounding the future of Markle's entertainment ventures following mixed reactions to her Netflix lifestyle series, With Love, Meghan.
The program, which showcased cooking, entertaining and domestic activities, attracted huge criticism and prompted questions about whether its audience justified further investment.
As Ever Separation Raises Questions About Future Ventures
Netflix has also withdrawn its financial involvement in As Ever, the lifestyle business Markle launched in 2025, although the company publicly characterized the separation as an anticipated development.
In a statement, Netflix said: "Meghan's passion for elevating everyday moments in beautiful yet simple ways inspired the creation of the As Ever brand, and we are glad to have played a role in bringing that vision to life. As it was always intended, Meghan will continue growing the brand and take it into its next chapter independently."
The company had previously supported As Ever through a commercial arrangement separate from the Sussexes' television production agreement.
The business sells lifestyle products, including preserves, and forms part of Markle's efforts to establish an independent commercial identity beyond her former royal responsibilities.
Former 'Suits' Star Reportedly Considers Acting Comeback
Reports have also suggested Markle is considering returning to acting after several years concentrating on charitable activities, media production and business ventures.
Before marrying Harry in 2018, she was best known for portraying Rachel Zane in the legal drama Suits, appearing across seven seasons.
She subsequently stepped away from acting when she joined the British royal family, before relocating to California with Harry in 2020.