EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle's Netflix CEO Charm Campaign Branded Irritating

Markle and her 42-year-old husband, Prince Harry, originally signed a lucrative production agreement with the company in 2020, reportedly worth up to $100million, but their professional partnership has subsequently undergone significant changes.

Insiders are now questioning whether Markle's persistent efforts to cultivate personal connections with the Netflix leadership are achieving their intended purpose.

One source claimed, "The Duchess' relentless approaches have become excessive, with repeated gestures of appreciation potentially creating discomfort rather than strengthening relationships.

"There is a growing feeling that Meghan is trying far too hard with this charm offensive to keep herself in the good graces of Netflix's most powerful figures, and what might initially have seemed like thoughtful gestures of friendship is now beginning to look like a calculated campaign to remain relevant.

"The sheer frequency of the attention risks becoming counterproductive because there is only so much personal flattery people can receive before they start questioning what is really motivating it."

The insider noted, "From Meghan's perspective, she is simply investing in relationships that she considers enormously important, both personally and professionally. She has always believed in cultivating connections through individual attention, and she sees nothing inappropriate about making people feel appreciated. But there is a considerable difference between maintaining a genuine friendship and appearing determined to keep reminding influential executives of your presence.