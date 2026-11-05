Who Is Russell Brand’s Wife? Everything to Know About the Disgraced Comedian's Spouse After He's Found Guilty of Sexual Assault

Russell Brand's wife, Laura Brand, stood by the comedian throughout his sexual assault trial and was present at Southwark Crown Court on Thursday, November 5, when a jury found him guilty of four sexual offenses.

The 51-year-old British comedian was convicted of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault involving four women.

The jury acquitted him of two additional rape charges and one count of attempted indecent assault. The offenses involved allegations dating from 1999 to 2009.

Brand was taken into custody after Judge Joel Bennathan indicated that he would face a significant prison sentence. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Monday, November 9.

Laura, who has been married to Brand since 2017, appeared in court as a character witness during the trial. Before the verdicts were delivered, Brand told his wife, "I love you." She became emotional as he was led away from the courtroom.

Here's what to know about Laura, their relationship, and her appearance at her husband's trial.