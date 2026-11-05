Zelensky Accuses Elon Musk of Not Acting Alone in Starlink Slowdown — and Fires Back at His Russia Remarks: 'These Are Not Jokes I Can Understand'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky questioned whether Elon Musk could have restricted Ukraine's military satellite communications without involvement from U.S. government officials, raising fresh questions about the relationship between SpaceX and the Trump administration.

During a November 2 interview with PBS NewsHour, Zelensky said he was unsure whether Musk could have independently restricted Starshield, SpaceX's military-focused satellite communications service, which operates under a U.S. government contract.

"I'm not sure that he could do it personally alone, without any representatives from American government," Zelensky said.

The Ukrainian leader added that he did not know which American officials might have been involved but suspected the decision followed discussions between several people.

He also questioned Musk's attitude toward Ukraine's fight against Russia, saying he had hoped to speak with the billionaire after the incident.