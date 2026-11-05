The View's Whoopi Goldberg Reveals She Was 'Kicked Out' of the Democratic Party '22 Years Ago'

Stevens endorsed Republican Mike Rogers just two days before the midterms, shocking her Democratic colleagues.

Goldberg said she can relate to Stevens on some level, but believes she could have gone about things differently.

“I’ve been kicked out of the Democratic party, too,” she began. “I was kicked out 22 years ago. I mean, listen, it doesn’t stop me from doing what I need to do."

"All she needed to do, in my opinion, she could have not voted for him and then said, ‘Listen, this is me voting my heart. This is why I did this,'" Goldberg added.