Pete Hegseth Brutally Mocked Over Training Video by 'The View' Panel — as Whoopi Asks 'What's He Overcompensating For?'
Oct. 12 2026, Published 6:45 p.m. ET
A video of Pete Hegseth training has been brutally mocked by critics, including the women of The View, RadarOnline.com can report.
In the clip, the Defense Secretary is seen struggling to keep up with members of the United States military during various training exercises.
Pete Hegseth Called Out By the 'The View'
“What is he overcompensating for?" Whoopi Goldberg asked on the panel.
"That guy would not get through my Pilates class," Alyssa Farah Griffin quipped. Sara Haines interjected to bring up Hegseth's recent rants about military standards.
"Don’t be the guy saying 'No fatties, no beardos, no weirdos, no slowpokes,' and then be the slowpoke. You can't do that part in the video," she asserted.
Haines was referring to a speech Hegseth delivered at a military base in Virginia in September.
"We are no longer the woke department or the weak department. No fatties, no tr---ies, no beardos, no weirdos, no wimps, no radicals. Just warriors," he declared at the time.
The speech earned Hegseth a fair bit of backlash from critics. The speech was so shocking to the View hosts that one of them was convinced it was a Saturday Night Live sketch.
'This Is Not Real Life'
"I literally thought that last quote was a parody," Griffin admitted when the speech was a topic on the show. "I saw it circulating on social media. I was like, 'That's not real.'"
"This is SNL. This is not real life," she continued. "[Hegseth] did serve our country, but it would have been like if I showed up at this table and was like, 'Barbara Walters, I’m going to tell you how it's done.'"
Pete Hegseth's Military Standards
The former White House aide went on, "He is taking on people that are four-star generals, the admirals who have decades of experience both in combat and in working with the civilian workforce, and he’s denigrating their service to our country, but he also talks about a military that I don't recognize. It’s not what I saw when I worked there."
"We're the greatest fighting force in the history of mankind," Griffin concluded. "We’re not weak. We’re not incapable. And I don't know where he's hearing this from."