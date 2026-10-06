'The View' Co-Hosts Grill GOP Senator on Trump Support and Voting to Confirm Pete Hegseth: 'You Kind of Break My Heart'

"Well, the book certainly lives up to his title," she began. "I mean, you go after a number of [Trump's] policies and his hiring choices, and I have to say, you kind of voted for a lot of these folks, and so you also call him out for being a snowflake. So have we."

"Yet you still say you support him and call him an amazing political talent," Goldberg continued. "What am I missing?”

Tillis' answer was simple.

"The fact that he’s won two national elections," he said.