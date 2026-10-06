'The View' Co-Hosts Grill GOP Senator on Trump Support and Voting to Confirm Pete Hegseth: 'You Kind of Break My Heart'
Oct. 6 2026, Published 5:20 p.m. ET
The women of The View weren't throwing softballs during Senator Thom Tillis' recent appearance on the show, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Tillis was there to promote his new book, How to Lose Friends and Antagonize Presidents: The Trouble with Sycophants, Courage Outsourcing, and Partisan Groupthink. Whoopi Goldberg kicked the discussion off with a question about his support for Donald Trump.
Thom Tillis' New Book
"Well, the book certainly lives up to his title," she began. "I mean, you go after a number of [Trump's] policies and his hiring choices, and I have to say, you kind of voted for a lot of these folks, and so you also call him out for being a snowflake. So have we."
"Yet you still say you support him and call him an amazing political talent," Goldberg continued. "What am I missing?”
Tillis' answer was simple.
"The fact that he’s won two national elections," he said.
Thom Tillis Claims Barack Obama's Administration Overreached
Tillis went on to assert that there are some "good people" in Trump’s second administration, prompting Ana Navarro to bring up Marco Rubio.
"I've known him since he was 18 years old. But it does us no good if the good people are complicit and silent while abusers of power are going on on a daily basis," she argued.
In response, Tillis claimed that Barack Obama's administration overreached once they gained power.
"The whole premise of the book is saying, ‘Stop reading a win as a mandate, folks,'" he added. "All the American people are giving you an opportunity to do is show the nation respect and solve the problems you committed to."
Sunny Hostin Labels Trump-Obama Comparison 'Disingenuous'
Sunny Hostin was quick to react to the comparison, calling it "terribly disingenuous."
Later in the discussion, Alyssa Farah Griffin asked about Tillis' regret over voting to confirm Pete Hegseth.
"I hope he gets fired," he admitted.
"I got rid of the nominee before Hegseth, and that was Matt Gaetz," Tillis also noted. "I was on the Senate Armed Services committee for eight years. I was going to defer to them, and we all made a mistake."
Ana Navarro Calls Out Thom Tillis' Hypocrisy
From there, Navarro told Tillis about his decision to confirm Hegseth and other cabinet members: "You kind of break my heart."
"I feel you were very inconsistent in this book," she confessed. "On the one hand, you go through all of the reasons Hegseth was unqualified. You go through all of the reasons why [Kristi] Noem was unqualified. You kept calling her an 'unqualified dog killer,' and yet you voted for them."