'He Lies as He Breathes': Trump Heavily Mocked Over Prez's 'Iran Nuclear Threat' Claim — as Conflict Rages on Despite Previous Timeline

"I stated, numerous times, that it would take 4-6 weeks to get rid of THE IRAN NUCLEAR THREAT, and I did it in one night!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform on October 1. "The rest of the time is just to make sure it stays that way."

Former Republican Rep. Joe Walsh responded, "He lies as he breathes. No one believes anything he says."

"He wants credit for 'eliminating' the threat AND credit for continuing to fight the threat," another X user raged.

"The president is again trying to rewrite history about his own public comments," a commentator said on X. "He very much did not say, like, 'That's six weeks or less to eradicate Iran's nuclear threat in particular, not for the war in general.'"