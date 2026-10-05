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Home > Politics > Donald Trump

'He Lies as He Breathes': Trump Heavily Mocked Over Prez's 'Iran Nuclear Threat' Claim — as Conflict Rages on Despite Previous Timeline

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Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's Iran war timeline has once again come into question.

Oct. 5 2026, Published 7:40 p.m. ET

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Donald Trump has claimed he eliminated Iran’s nuclear threat "in one night," offering a new framing for a conflict that has now stretched roughly seven months without a lasting peace agreement.

Social media users raged at the president's post after he previously said it would take four to six weeks to end the war, RadarOnline can report.

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'He Lies as He Breathes'

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Source: MEGA

Trump was accused of 'lying' about the Iran war.

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"I stated, numerous times, that it would take 4-6 weeks to get rid of THE IRAN NUCLEAR THREAT, and I did it in one night!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform on October 1. "The rest of the time is just to make sure it stays that way."

Former Republican Rep. Joe Walsh responded, "He lies as he breathes. No one believes anything he says."

"He wants credit for 'eliminating' the threat AND credit for continuing to fight the threat," another X user raged.

"The president is again trying to rewrite history about his own public comments," a commentator said on X. "He very much did not say, like, 'That's six weeks or less to eradicate Iran's nuclear threat in particular, not for the war in general.'"

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Iran War Drags Beyond Trump's Timeline

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Source: MEGA

Trump said the war would last about 'four to six weeks,' but the conflict has continued on for months with no end in sight.

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The status of Iran’s nuclear material remains unresolved.

The International Atomic Energy Agency had earlier estimated that Iran possessed roughly 440 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60 percent. Inspectors have been unable to verify the material’s current location.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi has said satellite imagery indicates about half of it could still be at the Isfahan facility. Iran continues to deny that it is pursuing nuclear weapons.

Meanwhile, the United States is reinforcing its posture in the region.

According to one publication, approximately 9,000 troops are aboard ships heading toward the Middle East.

Trump has also said it is "possible" he could expand bombing of Iran after the November 3 midterm elections if negotiations fail.

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Iran War Tension Ramps Up

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Source: MEGA

Gas prices have increased due to the conflict in Iran.

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Trump’s top national security officials held a secret meeting at Camp David on Friday, October 2, to discuss the Iran war and the intensifying Saudi-Houthi conflict.

Vice President JD Vance reportedly chaired the session, joined by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, special envoy Steve Witkoff, and other senior officials.

As of October. 5, the Iran war is expanding into critical shipping lanes, according to a report.

Fighting between Saudi-backed Yemeni forces and the Houthis has gotten worse around the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb strait.

In the Strait of Hormuz, the fighting has remained elevated after three tankers were struck by unidentified projectiles and Iran’s Revolutionary Guard ordered another vessel to turn back.

Despite these disruptions, Middle East oil exports excluding Iran have risen above pre-war levels, as producers shift more volume to Saudi and UAE pipelines and alternative Red Sea routes.

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War Could Be Costing Trump the Midterms

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The Iran conflict risks damaging Republicans in the 2026 midterm elections

Lara Trump cautioned that the Iran conflict risks damaging Republicans in the 2026 midterm elections.

On the YouTube program Harry Cole Saves the West, Lara, married to Eric Trump and a former co-chair of the Republican National Committee who holds no formal role in the administration, linked the prolonged fighting to rising costs for voters.

Lara claimed her father-in-law "really hates the way that things have gone with Iran" and had hoped for a swifter conclusion. The remarks come amid mounting pressure from higher energy prices and inflation.

Moody’s Analytics estimated in June that the war had already cost U.S. households $100billion in its first three months, nearly $750 per household.

Vance has struck a different tone by declining to describe the fighting as a war, saying U.S. military operations against Iran.

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