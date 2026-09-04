Lara Trump and Bret Baier Brutally Trolled Over Their Appearances After Posing for Selfie Together: 'Do You Both Get Enough Plastic Surgery?'
Sept. 4 2026, Updated 2:05 p.m. ET
Lara Trump and Bret Baier took a selfie together after ending up on the same flight, but critics didn't hold back from mocking them, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In the photo shared on social media, both right-wingers were seated in the first-class area of a public flight. Trump wore a white top as she leaned in for a selfie, while Baier sported a light-blue button-down.
Lara Trump and Bret Baier Taunted Over Appearances
"When you know your aisle mate DJT (to) DCA," she wrote in the caption, referring to President Donald J. Trump International Airport in West Palm Beach.
The airport name was recently changed to honor the sitting president – a push led by his sons.
The pair both flew, seemingly coincidentally, out of the Florida airport to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.
Their smiles, though, elicited some sharp remarks from critics, who questioned both their appearance and their political alignment.
One person asked, "Do you both get plastic surgery?"
"Brett's facial structure has changed at least 5 times over the last 20 years," someone else echoed.
Another person said, "Dumb and dumber taking (a) plane to get the most corrupt president ever."
A fourth critic added, "So much filtering it's hard to tell who that is!!! Stop already!! You look ridiculous!"
Lara Blasted for Riding in First Class
Comments were also critical of the Trump family's lush lifestyle amid a suspected affordability crisis in the U.S.
"Look everyone, this is how average Americans live," one person X wrote. "Everyone loves it when you flaunt your riches while gas is $5 a gallon."
The national average gas price as of writing is $4.15, per AAA.
Another person called out the growing national debt, which has increased by approximately $3.8 trillion during President Donald Trump’s second term. The additional debt pushed the number over the $40trillion threshold, according to Reuters.
Trump Family Critics Fear Affordability Crisis
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the United States is experiencing 3.4 percent inflation, which is higher than the Federal Reserve's 2 percent target.
Moreover, affordability has become a top concern for Americans – and it's becoming a critical voting issue with the midterm elections just months away. According to the Pew Research Center, 35 percent of polled Americans described the economic conditions as "poor."
"Six-in-ten Americans now say that Trump’s economic policies have worsened economic conditions in the country. This is up from the 52 percent who said this in January and the 53 percent who held this view last fall," the analysis claimed.
Nonetheless, Trump family members have been accused of flaunting their wealth in difficult times. Ivanka Trump was spotted surfing on a beach vacation while Kai Trump was slammed for a similar getaway.
MAGA Supporters Warn Lara to 'Be Careful'
However, some of Trump's fans were angry with the Baier photo for other reasons. They suggested he wasn't a true ally for their cause and Lara needed to "wake up."
"Bret is a communist agent. He takes his marching orders from the communist run Fox News Network! Get out soon Laura (sic)," warned one person.
Another person said, "Be careful what you say around that weasel," and a third added, "Bad look. Bret IS the swamp you claimed to trying to get rid of during the campaign."
Another critic said, "Oh yea, we know that guy. He’s the one that called the election for Biden in 2020. He is not our friend."