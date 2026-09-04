Lara Trump and Bret Baier Brutally Trolled Over Their Appearances After Posing for Selfie Together: 'Do You Both Get Enough Plastic Surgery?'

"When you know your aisle mate DJT (to) DCA," she wrote in the caption, referring to President Donald J. Trump International Airport in West Palm Beach.

The airport name was recently changed to honor the sitting president – a push led by his sons.

The pair both flew, seemingly coincidentally, out of the Florida airport to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

Their smiles, though, elicited some sharp remarks from critics, who questioned both their appearance and their political alignment.

One person asked, "Do you both get plastic surgery?"

"Brett's facial structure has changed at least 5 times over the last 20 years," someone else echoed.

Another person said, "Dumb and dumber taking (a) plane to get the most corrupt president ever."

A fourth critic added, "So much filtering it's hard to tell who that is!!! Stop already!! You look ridiculous!"