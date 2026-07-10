Trump's Airport Rebrand Slammed by Travelers as 'Ridiculous' — 'It Makes Me Sick Every Time I See The Sign'

And it's safe to say the newly-minted President Donald J. Trump International Airport has not gone down well, particularly with locals.

One said, "I resent the name is on every institution that we have, this included," while another chimed in, "I think the efforts and the funds are better spent helping people than glorifying the president."

A third jet-setter said, "It's disgusting, ridiculous, pompous and a lot of other bad things ... It makes me sick every time I see the sign on 95."

Trump, 80, is the first active president to have an airport named in his honor.

The airport is located just a few miles from Mar-a-Lago, Trump's Palm Beach residence, and has frequently served as his South Florida travel hub.