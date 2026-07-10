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Home > News > Donald Trump

Trump's Airport Rebrand Slammed by Travelers as 'Ridiculous' — 'It Makes Me Sick Every Time I See The Sign'

picture of Donald Trump and airport sign
Source: MEGA

Travelers have blasted Donald Trump's freshly rebranded airport hours after name change was confirmed.

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July 10 2026, Published 11:30 a.m. ET

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Travelers slammed Donald Trump's freshly rebranded airport within hours of its controversial name change.

RadarOnline.com can reveal passengers were grilled by reporters as they made their way through what was formally known as the Palm Beach Airport in Florida following its MAGA makeover.

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'It's Disgusting, Ridiculous, Pompous'

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picture of Donald Trump airport sign
Source: MEGA

Some passengers were deeply unimpressed by the name change.

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And it's safe to say the newly-minted President Donald J. Trump International Airport has not gone down well, particularly with locals.

One said, "I resent the name is on every institution that we have, this included," while another chimed in, "I think the efforts and the funds are better spent helping people than glorifying the president."

A third jet-setter said, "It's disgusting, ridiculous, pompous and a lot of other bad things ... It makes me sick every time I see the sign on 95."

Trump, 80, is the first active president to have an airport named in his honor.

The airport is located just a few miles from Mar-a-Lago, Trump's Palm Beach residence, and has frequently served as his South Florida travel hub.

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Eric Trump Mocked Over Role In Name Change

picture of Eric Trump
Source: MEGA

Eric made it known he influenced the airport rebrand.

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To mark the official name change, the Trump Organization's Boeing 757, commonly known as Trump Force One, became the first aircraft to land after the airport's new name took effect.

Eric Trump was among those aboard the flight.

Officials estimate the renaming and rebranding effort will cost approximately $5.5million.

RadarOnline.com previously told how Eric was brutally mocked for bragging he "played a huge role" in renaming the airport after his father.

Announcing the name change on X, Eric wrote: "I am deeply honored that at 5:01 a.m., Trump Force One will be the first plane to land at the newly renamed Palm Beach International Airport – now and forever President Donald J. Trump International Airport (DJT)."

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'No One More Deserving of This Incredible Honor'

picture of donald trump
Source: MEGA

Eric lauded his father during the announcement.

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Eric further claimed: "There is no person who has done more for Florida and our country, and no one more deserving of this incredible honor."

The 42-year-old admitted he flies out of the Palm Beach airport "nearly every day," since he lives primarily in the area. "I will forever be proud to see the initials 'DJT' on my boarding pass."

However, the post wasn't just a congratulations for his father – he also savored the moment for himself, too.

"I'm happy to have played a big role in making this happen," Eric added.

Further, he thanked Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier, and Member of the Florida House of Representatives Meg Weinberger.

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picture of eric trump
Source: MEGA

Social media users branded his post a 'cry for attention.'

Critics scoffed at the achievement, with one on X branding the post a "cry for attention" as a second claimed Eric was "taking credit for nonsense" just like Donald.

A third added: "Typically one would omit the 'big' from that statement, especially when you’ve achieved so little on your own in life, and it’s all due to the lottery of having been the airport guy’s son."

"It’s not like he was doing anything else," a fourth person seemingly mocked Eric's career.

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