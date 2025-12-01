Bret Baier Mocked for 'Cheering Like His Kid Just Won The Masters' Following Trump's Chip Shot During Star-studded Round of Golf

The Sunshine State has become a hub for other Fox News personalities, as Sean Hannity announced in January 2024 that he was "done" with New York and would be moving to Florida permanently, a more MAGA-friendly state.

"Breaking news is that if anybody has listened to this program for any length of time, I've been threatening now to do this for quite a while. But we are now beginning our first broadcast from my new home, and that is in the free state of Florida," Hannity, 63, previously told listeners on his nationally syndicated radio show.

"I am out. I am done. I'm finished. New York, New York, Florida, Florida. If you can make it here, you can make it anywhere. But it’s great to be here," the hard-core Republican continued. "Finally, for the first time that I can think of in my adult life, I actually have representatives in the state that I'm living in that share my values. I have a governor by the name of Ron DeSantis. I have Senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott. So, I’m feeling a lot better about it."