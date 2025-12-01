Bret Baier Mocked for 'Cheering Like His Kid Just Won The Masters' Following Trump's Chip Shot During Star-studded Round of Golf
Dec. 1 2025, Published 1:45 p.m. ET
Fox News anchor Bret Baier has come under fire for cheering on President Trump sinking an impressive shot during a golfing outing over the Thanksgiving weekend, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Special Report with Bret Baier host, 55, was part of an all-star group who hit the links with Trump, 79, in Florida. The Commander-in-Chief shared his golfing victory with Baier's reaction in a November 29 Truth Social post.
Golfing Buddies
Trump initially posted a photo of his foursome at the links, which included LIV golf star Brooks Koepka and NHL legend Wayne Gretzky, in addition to Baier.
After the president sank his powerhouse chip shot, Baier, dressed in a navy shirt and khaki shorts, raised his left arm in the air with a celebratory fist.
"Winning is always nice!" Trump captioned the video, while Fox News shared it on X.
Controversial Celebration
"That’s the 'straight news' anchor at Fox, @BretBaier, cheering like his kid just won The Masters following Trump's chip," MS NOW analyst Tim Miller griped on X about Baier's celebration of the controversial politician sinking his shot.
A sports writer tried to tell Miller, "Baier has had his fair share of cringe, but this is an incredibly normal celebration on a golf course."
A third person responded to leftie Miller's apparent snipe, "Dude, you all cheered like it was some serious event when (Joe) Biden made it through a complete sentence."
"Next level TDS. Dude hits a banger shot, and you have an issue. Haters gonna hate, but man, this is next level," a fourth complained.
However, a fifth user was upset by Baier golfing with the president, huffing, "Fox News truly is state-run media."
Neighbors With Trump
Baier lives in proximity to the president's "Winter White House," Trump's grand Mar-a-Lago estate and club in Palm Beach, Florida.
The newsman relocated to Palm Beach permanently with his family in 2023, after purchasing a stunning $37million mansion in the tony town.
Baier and his wife, Amy, listed their Washington, D.C. home in 2023 for $31million, selling it to Trump's Commerce Secretary, Howard Lutnick, for $25million in December 2024.
Fox News South
The Sunshine State has become a hub for other Fox News personalities, as Sean Hannity announced in January 2024 that he was "done" with New York and would be moving to Florida permanently, a more MAGA-friendly state.
"Breaking news is that if anybody has listened to this program for any length of time, I've been threatening now to do this for quite a while. But we are now beginning our first broadcast from my new home, and that is in the free state of Florida," Hannity, 63, previously told listeners on his nationally syndicated radio show.
"I am out. I am done. I'm finished. New York, New York, Florida, Florida. If you can make it here, you can make it anywhere. But it’s great to be here," the hard-core Republican continued. "Finally, for the first time that I can think of in my adult life, I actually have representatives in the state that I'm living in that share my values. I have a governor by the name of Ron DeSantis. I have Senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott. So, I’m feeling a lot better about it."