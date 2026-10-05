'Go Back to Fox!': Pete Hegseth Torched by Critics After Defense Sec. Pentagon Creates Office of Religious Affairs

During a speech on September 30, the 46-year-old said the ORA will help service members put on "the full armor of God" and referenced Psalm 33:12.

Critics have torched Pete Hegseth after the Defense Sec. announced the opening of the Office of Religious Affairs (ORA), RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Hegseth discussed the importance of providing religious support to service members.

Discussing the upcoming launch of the new office, Hegseth said religious services for military members have been overlooked.

The Defense Secretary stated that 95 percent of service members believe in God, so the Department of Defense has a responsibility to provide them with "first-class religious support."

The staff in the ORA will report directly to Hegseth.

"This is not going to be a paper-pushing shop; it's going to have real teeth. It'll protect budgets, demand infrastructure, and strengthen religious support," Hegseth shared.