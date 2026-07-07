Inside Pete Hegseth's Secret Relationship With Controversial Pastor Who Bashed 'Immodest' Women and Wants to Repeal Their Voting Rights

"... I've communicated with him some," Wilson revealed to the publication's Leila Fadel. "He obviously invited me to do the Pentagon service, and I met with him when I was there. I've communicated. I've met with him. I met him a few times at church, once in Tennessee, and um, once or twice in DC."

The 73-year-old then noted he has "texted some" with Wilson, but that's not a lot." When asked if Hegseth has reached out to him or other pastors within the church for "advice on policy matters," Wilson was quick to shut it down.

"Not to my knowledge. Certainly not from me," he claimed. "I think it is crucial for pastors, when it comes to situations like this, to stay in their lane. Let's say I've got thoughts on the Strait of Hormuz. I don't have security clearances. I wasn't elected to anything."

Wilson, who has written about his disapproval of the Iran war in his personal blog, claimed he had not expressed those thoughts to the former Fox News personality.