EXCLUSIVE: Pete Hegseth's New Religion Office Faces Investigation — as Pentagon Ordered to Reveal Records on Funding and 'Spiritual Fitness'

The probe comes as a September 30 Pentagon memorandum obtained by Radar lays out sweeping powers for the new Office of Religious Affairs, known as ORA. Under Hegseth's order, the office's director will report directly to the Secretary and Deputy Secretary without any "intervening authority" and serve as the Pentagon's principal adviser on religious affairs.

Among the office's most striking responsibilities is overseeing research, technology and analytical tools designed to "support and assess spiritual fitness, spiritual readiness, and spiritual resilience" throughout the military.

FFRF said its records request will seek definitions for those terms – along with information about any assessments, technologies, or analytical tools being considered to measure them.