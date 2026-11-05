Trump Returns to Court to Fight Hush Money Conviction Just Days After Republicans' Midterm Rout

President Donald Trump's lawyers appeared before a New York appeals court on Thursday, November 5, seeking to overturn his hush money conviction on 34 felony counts.

The hearing came just two days after Democrats scored major midterm victories, taking control of both the House and Senate from Republicans.

Trump did not attend the Manhattan court session. Instead, his legal team faced a five-judge panel of the Appellate Division, First Department, in another attempt to erase the historic verdict.

The appeal gives Trump another opportunity to challenge the conviction, which has remained on his record despite his return to the White House in January 2025.