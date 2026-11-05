EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle's Abuse-Accused Father 'On Verge of Being Charged'

As RadarOnline.com has reported, the 82-year-old is at the centre of an investigation in the Philippines , where police are examining belongings discovered by his son, Thomas Markle Jr, 60, at his father's home in Cebu City.

Meghan Markle 's estranged father Thomas Markle is said to be close to facing criminal charges after investigators examining a collection of photographic negatives, computer equipment and video recordings allegedly discovered material depicting child sexual abuse.

The material was reportedly found after Markle Sr returned to the US for medical treatment following a stroke that resulted in the amputation of his left leg.

According to sources, investigators are now concentrating on photographic negatives and computer hard drives among the items handed to police. One negative is alleged to depict Markle Sr having s-- with a girl who appears to be underage.

The investigation is understood to include 20 undeveloped rolls of film, 45 videotapes, three SD cards, nine mobile phones and five computer hard drives.

A source involved in the investigation said: "Police are continuing to examine the material and it's believed the inquiry is approaching a significant stage.

"Thomas could be very close to being charged now." Police chief Maj Gen Wilson Asueta has said preliminary forensic examinations had identified recordings depicting Asian and Caucasian child victims.

"The investigation is going in the right direction," he said.