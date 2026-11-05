Mom, 48, and Daughter, 20, Killed in Suspected Grizzly Bear Attack During 'Casual Walk' on Trail — as Family Left Devastated

The incident took place on the Snooka West Trail of Bella Coola, with the British Columbia Conservation Officer Services (BCCOS) saying evidence suggests their cause of death was a bear attack.

Mother and daughter were found on the trail after no contact with their family for a day.

A family member requested RCMP to do a wellness check on Sunday morning, which is when they found their vehicle at the trailhead. They had gone for a walk on the trail, which her brother described as being close to their house and not remote.

The individuals were reported missing on Sunday November 1 by the family. Balcarras' brother, Matt Balcarras, spoke to The Vancouver Sun , saying the family was in contact with Balcarras on Saturday, but she missed an online call with them that night.

Jennifer Balcarras, 48, was found on Monday on the trail. After an extensive search by the conservation team and Royal Canadian Mounted Police, her daughter Selah Reed, 20, was found later on Tuesday.

Reed was the youngest child who worked as an educational assistant and was a part-time college student at Athabasca University. She was described as "a gentle, sweet, quiet soul" with passions for hiking, art, and ballet. She was often compared to her mother, denoted as "two peas in a pod," with Reed joining Balcarras for much of her hikes.

"Jenny was a wonderful artist, and has come to Bella Coola to work as an art therapist at the school," Matt said Tuesday afternoon. "She’s a tiny little woman but incredibly strong."

Balcarras was a mother-of-four and a grandmother. She previously worked at the Bella Bella Community School as a counsellor before moving to Bella Coola. She was an art therapist, detailed as having a passion for the outdoors, singing, and painting.

The Conservation Office Service released a statement, noting they were investigating the attack. “Our thoughts are with the family of the victims during this tragic time. We are in contact with the family to offer any support we can as we continue to investigate this incident,” said Inspector Jeff Tyre.

People are being urged to stay away from the trail in case of further danger, and to allow officers to continue their investigation. Officers were in the area on Tuesday searching for any signs of bears and laying traps. Any bear caught will be inspected to see if it is responsible for the deaths. If the suspected one is found, the conservation service will kill it.

Chief Samuel Schooner of Nuxalk Nation, who is helping the investigation, shared his condolences for the grieving family.

"While the full circumstances are still unfolding, we understand first-hand the trauma this incident will inflict upon the victims’ family members, the victims of last year’s attack, and the community at large," he said.