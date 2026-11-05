Jon Gosselin Claims Dr. Phil Was Part of Shocking $2Million Offer to 'Fake His Marriage' to Kate for TLC Show

"I didn't really want to be divorced," Jon admitted to host Brooke Goff, noting it was mainly for the sake of the former couple's eight kids.

Jon said he went to CBS Studios with his therapist, but ultimately ended up in a conference room just behind the Dr. Phil set, saying, "I go in, it's just Kate, Robin, me, and Phil," who had the sit-down.

The part-time DJ recalled how he and Kate appeared on Dr. Phil's show in their early days on TV, prior to landing Jon & Kate Plus 8.

"So, you know, I've been on his show before, but that was like years ago, like during the documentary era, and I'm like, I just don't like bulls---," Jon explained about his unease at the alleged meeting. "So, I was like, whatever, I'm just going to listen."