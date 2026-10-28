Dr. Phil Shuts Down Collin Gosselin's Shocking Claim He and TLC Offered Jon and Kate $2Million to Save Their Marriage

"He was never asked to make or deliver any such payment, nor did he do so. At no time did Dr. Phil have any vested interest in the Gosselins’ marriage or the status of their marriage, nor did he intercede to keep the couple together outside the few Dr. Phil programs, things which are publicly available and where he offered support in his typical role," the rep explained.

McGraw's daytime show aired in syndication on CBS stations from 2002 through 2023, and his rep noted, "The Gosselins were simply guests on the show, not unlike the other 20,000+ over 21 years."

Jon and Kate's bitter marriage finally ended in 2009, but the reality TV gravy train kept rolling, with the newly single mother taking center stage in the revamped Kate Plus 8.

The show aired through 2017, although Collin vanished from filming in 2016 after Kate sent him away to a psychiatric treatment facility.

He has since accused her of years of physical and mental abuse, especially as he became more vocal about his objections to having his life filmed.