Collin Gosselin Claims Mom Kate 'Dragged Him Around' Like a 'Servant' and Would 'Slap' Him in the Face in New Book

Collin opened up about feeling singled out and treated like the black sheep among the Gosselin kids, including his fellow sextuplets, Alexis, Hannah, Aaden, Collin, Leah, and Joel, and his older twin sisters, Mady and Cara, now 26.

The former reality star said his mother's attitude toward him began to shift when he pushed back against having his childhood played out in front of millions of viewers on TLC's Jon & Kate Plus 8. He claimed his mom was "particularly hard on me and on how I acted or how I presented myself" on camera compared to his siblings.

Collin admitted he wasn't always a perfect child during filming of the original show and the subsequent Kate Plus 8 after she and ex-husband Jon Gosselin divorced in 2009.

"People from that time would probably say I was a 'difficult kid.' I won’t argue with them. I probably was," the former TLC star admitted. "At this point, my rebellion had evolved to become more than just a quiet resistance. I didn’t always know how to express what I was feeling, so it came out sideways. I started to talk back, throw tantrums, melt down the way kids do."