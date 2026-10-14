The Biggest Bombshells From Collin Gosselin's New Book Revealed — From Shocking Abuse Allegations to Claims of Mom Kate's Secret Affair

Collin Gosselin's new memoir recounts allegations of physical abuse, isolation, and forced medication during his childhood on reality television, claims his mother, Kate Gosselin, has disputed. RadarOnline.com can reveal. In In the Shadow of Eight: Surviving the Reality of My Childhood, released this week, Collin describes what he says happened behind the scenes of Jon & Kate Plus 8. The series followed Kate and Jon Gosselin as they raised twins Mady and Cara and sextuplets Collin, Hannah, Aaden, Joel, Leah and Alexis. The pair divorced in 2009, and the program continued as Kate Plus 8. Collin writes that filming shaped the family's home life and alleged that he was singled out after resisting the show’s expectations.

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Collin Gosselin’s Allegations in His Memoir

Source: @COLLIN GOSSELIN/INSTAGRAM Collin Gosselin accused his mother of being physically violent on him as a child.

Collin alleges Kate built a room in an unfinished basement. It was made for him with cinder-block walls and a cement floor. He says he slept there apart from his siblings and that cameras monitored the room and its doorway. He also recounts trying to run away and returning home. Collin alleges Kate restrained his wrists and ankles with zip ties. In the book, he says he was left on the floor for hours and describes being unable to move.

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Source: @COLLIN GOSSELIN/INSTAGRAM The 22-year-old former 'Jon & Kate Plus 8' star opened up extensively about his childhood.

Collin further alleges that Kate slapped him and pulled his ear, and that an injury prompted a teacher to report concerns. He claims that the children were expected to behave happily while filming and that Kate would tell them to smile if they appeared upset. The memoir also alleges that TLC offered his parents $2million to remain together publicly before their separation. The claims about the offer and the family's on-camera treatment haven't been independently verified.

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Institutionalization and Medication

Collin was sent to Fairmount Behavioral Health System in Philadelphia at about age 12. He has said he spent roughly 22 months there and received one visit from his mother. In the memoir, he alleges he was heavily medicated and later transferred to George Junior Republic, a residential facility. Collin says his father, Jon, didn't know he had been sent away until much later. He writes that he eventually contacted Jon for help and that Jon secured custody after fighting to bring him home.

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About Kate Gosselin's Alleged Secret Affair

Source: @ MEGA Kate Gosselin revealed she was indeed dating her former bodyguard despite Collin's previous remarks on her affair.

Kate confirmed she is dating Steve Neild, her longtime former bodyguard, years after her ex-husband and estranged son accused them of having a relationship during her marriage. She went public with Neild on social media in November 2025, sharing photos from beach getaways and identifying him as her boyfriend, according to media reports. The couple was reportedly dating for more than a year. The confirmation revived allegations made during Kate's 2009 split from Jon. The couple, who starred with their eight children on Jon & Kate Plus 8, separated after five seasons of the reality series. At the time, Jon accused Kate of having an affair with Neild, who worked as the family's bodyguard. Kate denied the claims, calling them "disgusting" and "unthinkable," and said their relationship was professional.

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Collin Gosselin's Remarks On Mom's Relationship

Collin also weighed in on the relationship. He alleged that during family vacations, he stayed in an adjoining hotel room while his mother and Neild shared a room. Collin has discussed his strained relationship with his mother and broader family tensions in his memoir, In the Shadow of Eight, released in October 2026. His claims about events during the family’s travels are allegations and have not been independently verified.

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Kate Gosselin Denies All Allegations

Source: @MEGA Kate Gosselin has firmly denied all allegations made against her.

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Kate has rejected Collin's accusations. In a 2023 statement, she said her son had received multiple psychiatric diagnoses and was placed in a facility after outpatient treatment didn't meet his needs. She said decisions about his care were made on the advice of his psychiatrist and specialists to protect him and the family. Collin says he is estranged from six of his seven siblings and remains in contact with Hannah. He has also previously alleged that Kate isolated him from his siblings and kept him in a basement room.

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Kate Gosselin's Response

Source: @ MEGA Kate Gosselin's legal counsel has clarified that she enacted to protect herself and the family.