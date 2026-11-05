EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump Faces Impeachment Threats After Midterm Elections Bloodbath

Donald Trump faces the prospect of another impeachment battle after devastating Republican midterm election defeats handed Democrats control of Congress, threatening his political agenda and the future of his MAGA movement. As RadarOnline.com has revealed, the 80-year-old president faces a dramatically altered political landscape following Tuesday's elections, with Democrats capturing the House and Senate after victories across several Republican strongholds.

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Trump's Election Defeat Fuels Impeachment Talk

Source: MEGA Trump faced impeachment threats after a brutal midterm election defeat.

The results, which included historic Democratic gains in Texas, have intensified scrutiny of Trump's leadership, his administration's handling of the Iran war, and the economic pressures confronting American households. Alan Mendoza, executive director of the Henry Jackson Society, warned Democrats could undermine their victory by prioritizing impeachment over economic reform. He told The U.S. Sun: "The Democrats have a choice. They can address those issues and try and work to get cost-of-living matters down to focus on improving the economy, or they can pursue political vendettas." He added: "If they pursue political vendettas, they won't get anywhere."

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Democrats Face Impeachment Roadblock

Source: MEGA Democrats could launch investigations into Trump's administration after taking control.

Democrats are expected to assume control of both congressional chambers in January, potentially opening investigations into Trump's administration and renewing demands for his removal. However, impeachment would not automatically end his presidency. While the House can approve articles of impeachment by a simple majority, conviction and removal require support from two-thirds of senators. Mendoza questioned whether Democrats possessed sufficient votes to achieve that outcome. He said: "They can't actually successfully impeach him because they lack the number." He added: "If they want to go down that route, it will show the Democrats have learned nothing, and they will be appropriately punished in 2028."

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Iran War Fallout Hits Republicans

Source: MEGA James Talarico defeated Trump-backed Ken Paxton in a major Texas upset.

Republican losses extended into traditionally conservative territory, with James Talarico defeating Trump-backed Ken Paxton in Texas and Gina Hinojosa unseating Governor Greg Abbott. Elsewhere, Sherrod Brown reclaimed Ohio's Senate seat, while Democratic victories across Kansas, Iowa and the Carolinas further weakened Republican representation. The election results have also raised questions about the political consequences of the Iran conflict, particularly its impact on energy prices and household finances. Mendoza argued the war's economic repercussions had overshadowed Trump's domestic policies, including immigration enforcement and taxation. He said: "The key thing is that all the good work that Trump did domestically in his first two years back was seemingly undone by the effects of the Iran War."

Trump's Next Move Against Congress

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Source: MEGA Trump threatened to become 'Mr. Veto' against legislation from the incoming Congress.